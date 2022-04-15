A year has passed since Hearts fell to one of their lowest ebbs, losing to Highland League Brora Rangers

Scottish Cup semi-final: Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 16 April Kick-off: 12:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Scotland, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, and BBC Radio Scotland

Tuesday, 23 March 2021. Scottish football heavyweights Heart of Midlothian have just fallen to one of the biggest shocks in Scottish Cup history, losing to Highland League part-timers Brora Rangers.

After a tumultuous 12 months during which the Gorgie side were controversially relegated from the top flight in the curtailed 2019-20 campaign, manager Robbie Neilson was in the process of steadying the ship on his return to the club.

But, despite holding a 16-point cushion at the second-tier summit, the humiliating cup exit - one of the worst results in the club's 148-year history - cast doubt over the 41-year-old former full-back's position.

"We can't accept that," a dejected Neilson said post-match. "It's an embarrassment for the football club and for all of us involved. I knew when I came in here I was turning around a ship that was heading in the wrong direction."

A year on, Neilson's Tynecastle vessel is back in the Premiership at the first attempt with third spot secured and an all-Edinburgh Scottish Cup semi-final on the horizon.

Here, BBC Scotland examines how the Hearts boss has gone from fan-led protests to potential cup glory and European group-stage football.

Brora, protests & underwhelming promotion

In the aftermath of the Brora defeat, Neilson admitted he had to question himself, but a growing number of the Hearts faithful had already made their minds up.

In the following game at home to Queen of the South, fans were urged "in the strongest possible manner" not to gather at Tynecastle in protest due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

That failed to prevent hundreds of Hearts fans displaying their displeasure, with stickers demanding the owner and manager's removal plastered outside the main stand while signs and banners were hoisted in the air.

That fury was only heightened by a first home defeat in 58 years to the Dumfries side, bringing to an end "a really difficult five days" in the eyes of Neilson.

Hearts fans protested for change at the club in the aftermath of the humiliating Brora cup exit

Neilson had departed Dundee United, who he led back to the Premiership, with the sole aim of guiding Hearts to the top flight for the second time in his managerial career.

But, even with a 13-point lead, calls for a change in the dugout were increasing in volume.

Stevie Kilgour, Federation of Hearts supporters club general secretary, told BBC Sportsound Neilson had "to go for the good of the club" after the Queens loss.

"There's nothing I can see in that team that will keep us in the Premiership," he added.

Neilson and his side put a tough week behind them to see out the remainder of the Championship season unbeaten, winning the title by a comfortable 12 points.

However, given how Hearts were relegated, any title success was always likely to underwhelm - a mood portrayed by a subdued trophy lift.

"Getting Hearts out the Championship was Robbie's remit," former Tynecastle manager and director of football Craig Levein tells BBC Scotland.

"Of course there was going to be noise and a lot of scrutiny after Brora, but Robbie did a brilliant job getting Hearts promoted.

"I didn't have any doubt he would get the job done, because I've watched him very closely. You could argue there aren't many with a better track record in Scottish football than Robbie considering the job he did at United and his two spells at Hearts."

Shrewd recruitment inspires Premiership return

With doubts still lingering in the Hearts support, Neilson had to start this season strongly.

And that he did, beginning with an 11-game unbeaten run, kicked off with an opening-day win over Ange Postecoglou's Celtic.

However, while Neilson and his coaching staff deserve immense credit for the on-pitch performances that helped achieve a flying start, recognition is also due to the recruitment department.

The appointment of director of football Joe Savage perhaps slipped under the radar, but the former Montrose and Arbroath player, who left his post at English Championship club Preston North End in January last year, has been integral to the turnaround at Tynecastle.

In recent years, recruitment has been a stick with which to beat Hearts, but the 11 players acquired throughout the season have largely been success stories, boosting Neilson's squad in quality and quantity.

Beni Baningime and Cammy Devlin have been shrewd midfield acquisitions, while Taylor Moore, Toby Sibbick, Nathaniel Atkinson and Alex Cochrane have proven to be able deputies for the impressive backline of Michael Smith, John Souttar, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley.

January loan signing Ellis Simms has added more power to a frontline that has been aided all season by former Rangers winger Barrie McKay, who has contributed 10 assists.

Squad depth has been key to Hearts building an insurmountable 16-point advantage in third spot and, if they can add nine points to their tally of 57 in the final five games, they will accumulate their best top-flight total in 16 years.

"Whatever their policy is, it's working," Levein adds. "Robbie's always liked playing with quick and direct wingers. McKay's come in and had a fantastic season.

"Baningime and Devlin have been strong and efficient in midfield and Simms looks a real handful. There's been strong competition for places and that's moulded them into a really good side."

Eyes on cup glory & European group stage

Even with third place sealed, Hearts' season is far from over.

A Scottish Cup semi-final victory over city rivals Hibernian on Saturday would not only provide further bragging rights and a showpiece final to look forward to, it would also secure European group stage football for next season.

With Scotland earning a Uefa coefficient ranking of 11th for next term's Europa League, this campaign's Scottish Cup winners are granted access to the competition's play-off qualifier.

However, with at least one of Celtic or Rangers guaranteed a place in the Hampden final and one of two Champions League spots at the top of the Premiership, that Europa League place would be transferred to the top flight's third-placed club if one of the Glasgow sides win the cup.

The guaranteed group stage element comes in the form of the Conference League, as failure to win the Europa League play-off would result in a drop down to the groups of Uefa's newest club competition.

With Roma, Tottenham Hotspur and Feyenoord playing a part in this season's group stage, Hearts could be treated to glamour occasions as well as lucrative broadcast revenue and prize money.

Neilson has previously discussed his ambition to close the gap on the Old Firm - would this allow him to realise that aim?

"It's never wise to assume Hearts could challenge the Old Firm on a regular basis," Levein says. "The root of everything is down to finance, but there's an opportunity now to win a cup and try to close the gap next season.

"It would be quite refreshing to see someone else in the mix that could challenge, but it's a tall order for anyone."