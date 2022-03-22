Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Left-back Borna Barisic is unhappy at being dropped at Rangers but insists "it's not a drama". (Sun) external-link

Steven Davis is eager to play his part in Rangers' run-in and hints he would be interested in extended his stay at Ibrox. (Express) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says Yosuke Ideguchi is the hardest worker in training as he backs the midfielder to overcome his fitness woes. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic will offer playmaker Daniel Kelly, 16, a new three-year deal amid interest from England. (Record) external-link

Statistics show Celtic receive the fewest cards per foul while Hibernian are punished the most. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon hopes he can win a further 15 caps and move into the top 10 of Scotland's all-time appearance list. (Record) external-link

Paul Dickov has urged Mikel Arteta to give Scotland defender Kieran Tierney the Arsenal captaincy. Dickov featured for Arsenal and Scotland as a player. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Sunderland are to offer forward and Scotland squad member Ross Stewart a new contract. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is confident the Dons will qualify for Europe if they secure a top six place in the Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Goodwin backs Dons midfielder Lewis Ferguson to stake his claim in the Scotland team as they target World Cup qualification. (Express) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says forward Callum Hendry's impressive recent form has been fuelled by his frustrations on loan at Kilmarnock. (Courier - subscription required) external-link