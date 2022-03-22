Scottish Gossip: Barisic, Rangers, Celtic, Ideguchi, Scotland, Gordon, Stewart
Left-back Borna Barisic is unhappy at being dropped at Rangers but insists "it's not a drama". (Sun)
Steven Davis is eager to play his part in Rangers' run-in and hints he would be interested in extended his stay at Ibrox. (Express)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says Yosuke Ideguchi is the hardest worker in training as he backs the midfielder to overcome his fitness woes. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Celtic will offer playmaker Daniel Kelly, 16, a new three-year deal amid interest from England. (Record)
Statistics show Celtic receive the fewest cards per foul while Hibernian are punished the most. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Goalkeeper Craig Gordon hopes he can win a further 15 caps and move into the top 10 of Scotland's all-time appearance list. (Record)
Paul Dickov has urged Mikel Arteta to give Scotland defender Kieran Tierney the Arsenal captaincy. Dickov featured for Arsenal and Scotland as a player. (Herald - subscription required)
Sunderland are to offer forward and Scotland squad member Ross Stewart a new contract. (Record)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is confident the Dons will qualify for Europe if they secure a top six place in the Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Goodwin backs Dons midfielder Lewis Ferguson to stake his claim in the Scotland team as they target World Cup qualification. (Express)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says forward Callum Hendry's impressive recent form has been fuelled by his frustrations on loan at Kilmarnock. (Courier - subscription required)
Owen Coyle has moved a step closer to joining Queen's Park as manager after confirming his departure from Jamshedpur in India. (Sun)