Festy Ebosele: Republic of Ireland Under-21 winger to join Udinese from Derby
Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland Under-21 winger Festy Ebosele will join Serie A club Udinese this summer from Derby County.
Ebosele, who will sign a five-year deal, has been a regular this season as Wayne Rooney's side has battled to avoid relegation from the Championship.
The former Bray Wanderers youth player, 19, has made 30 league appearances for the Rams this year, scoring twice.
Republic of Ireland Under-19 defender James Abankwah will also join Udinese from St Pat's this summer.
Centre-back Abankwah signed for Udinese in January but will remain with the Dublin side until July.
In September, Shamrock Rovers forward Kevin Zefi joined Inter Milan while last month Republic Under-17 captain Cathal Heffernan sealed a loan move to AC Milan from Cork City.
