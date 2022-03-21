Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Ebosele is set to feature for the Republic Under-21s against Sweden next week

Republic of Ireland Under-21 winger Festy Ebosele will join Udinese on a five-year deal from Derby this summer.

Ebosele, 19, has become a regular for Derby this season as Wayne Rooney's side battle to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The former Bray Wanderers youth player has made 30 league appearances for the Rams this year, scoring twice.

Ebosele will link up with Republic U19 defender James Abankwah, who will join Udinese from St Pat's this summer.

Ebosele is the latest Irish youngster to commit his future to an Italian club.

In September, Shamrock Rovers forward Kevin Zefi joined Inter Milan while last month Republic Under-17 captain Cathal Heffernan sealed a loan move to AC Milan from Cork City.

Centre-back Abankwah signed for Udinese in January but will remain with Dublin side St Pat's until July.