Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Steven Davis came on as a substitute in Friday's 3-1 win over Luxembourg

Northern Ireland v Hungary Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; Live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis will look to take another step towards full fitness in Tuesday night's friendly with Hungary at Windsor Park.

Rangers midfielder Davis, 37, came off the bench to score in Friday's 3-1 win over Luxembourg.

He played just under half an hour in only his second appearance for club or country since 12 January due to injury.

"It was really nice to get on the pitch and build up fitness," added Davis, who is expected to start for his 134th cap.

Davis' only appearance in the last two months was a brief cameo as Rangers routed Hearts 5-0.

He added: "Physically I feel good, the injury has felt good. It's been a good week for me so far, hopefully I can get some more minutes tomorrow and take another step in the right direction."

'More game time on a regular basis'

Davis has been in and out of the Rangers squad in recent weeks as he has dealt with niggling injuries.

"It's always frustrating," he said. "I've missed out on some big games and just when I felt I was getting myself back to a good position I've picked up another injury. It's part and parcel of football.

"The good thing is they've been minor injuries but it's been two consecutively on the bounce.

"The key for me is to get back into a rhythm of training and hopefully get more game time on a regular basis because that's what my body has been used to."

The midfielder took his tally of international goals to 13 with his late strike at Stade de Luxembourg on Friday.

'We're going to freshen it up a bit'

Davis' return to the side is likely to be one of a number that manager Ian Baraclough makes to the side that started on Friday.

Jonny Evans has returned to Leicester as planned after clocking an hour on Friday night, but Paddy McNair and keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell are available again, while Ali McCann and Dan Ballard will be hoping to start.

"We want a positive performance," Baraclough said. "We're going to make changes and we're going to freshen it up a bit, but we still have to have that intensity in game irrespective of opposition.

"Hungary are going to be sterner test, no disrespect to Luxembourg, but we're going to have to be bang at it."

Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Paddy McNair return to the NI squad for the game against Hungary

Hungary are ranked 41st in the Fifa standings, compared to their opponents' 54th place.

The match will offer a final workout for Northern Ireland before they play four Nations League matches in the space of 10 days in June.

Baraclough's men have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four matches at Windsor Park so will be keen to extend that sequence on Tuesday.

This is their first meeting with the Hungarians since a Euro 2016 qualifier in Belfast in September 2015, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

It's the seventh encounter overall between the sides, with Northern Ireland winning one and drawing one of their previous six matches.