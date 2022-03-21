Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sassuolo have joined fellow Serie A club Bologna in tracking Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsey.(Sun) external-link

Hibernian left-back Josh Doig is also interesting Sassuolo.(Record) external-link

Motherwell midfielder Mark O'Hara has agreed a pre-contract to join St Mirren on a two-year deal this summer. (Express) external-link

Striker Lyndon Dykes will not be involved in Scotland's friendly with Austria on Thursday could feature in next week's match against Austria or Wales, says his QPR manager Mark Warburton. (Express) external-link

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic has withdrawn from Australia's squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United finishing in the top six could play a key role in deciding Celtic and Rangers' fixtures following the Scottish Premiership split. (Record) external-link

Captain Callum McGregor is in favour of Celtic facing Rangers in Australia later this year - but hopes he will be at the World Cup with Scotland at the same time. (Sun) external-link