Mitchell has enjoyed a good season for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell and Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters have been given their first England senior call-ups.

England host Switzerland on Saturday before taking on Ivory Coast on Tuesday with both friendly games at Wembley.

They will be joined in the squad by West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

It follows the withdrawals of Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tammy Abraham through injury.

It will be the first involvement with England at any level for London-born Mitchell, 22, who played for AFC Wembley as a youngster before joining Brentford's youth set-up. He has made 57 appearances for Palace, scoring one goal.

Walker-Peters, 24, a 2017 Under-20 World Cup winner, has earned caps from Under-18 through to Under-21 level and has made 28 appearances for Saints this season, scoring three goals.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tyrick Mitchell, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins