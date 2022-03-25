Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Kelleher has won just three Republic caps but has the chance to impress against Belgium with Gavin Bazunu absent because of illness

International friendly: Republic of Ireland v Belgium Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 26 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny says Caoimhin Kelleher has earned the chance to impress after confirming the Liverpool goalkeeper will start Saturday's friendly against Belgium.

Kelleher starred in Liverpool's Carabao Cup triumph but has just three Republic caps to his name.

But with Gavin Bazunu absent, the 23-year-old will be tasked with shutting out the world's number one team.

"Caoimhin will definitely start, that's absolutely right," said Kenny.

"He'll most likely play the two matches now, I think it's fair to say, and deservedly so."

Bazunu has established himself as Kenny's first-choice goalkeeper with a string of impressive displays after making his international debut in March 2021.

However, the 20-year-old - who is on loan at Portsmouth from Manchester City - was forced to withdraw from the current squad due to illness.

With Bournemouth's Mark Travers injured, uncapped Bristol City stopper Max O'Leary was called up but it is 23-year-old Kelleher who will start against Roberto Martinez's side in Dublin on Saturday.

"He's had to be patient because of an unfortunate injury," added Kenny, who has no fresh injury concerns for the Belgium game.

"He missed the last March camp with injury and Bazunu has come in and been absolutely outstanding.

"We're on a run of four and a half games without conceding a goal - and Caoimhin has played his part in that.

"In Caoimhin's two matches to date against Qatar and Hungary, he hasn't conceded a goal either, so he deserves his chance because he's been absolutely excellent."

Kelleher scored the winning penalty in Liverpool's 11-10 penalty shootout triumph over Chelsea in last month's Carabao Cup final

Asked to list Kelleher's best attributes, Kenny said: "His composure under pressure and his general athleticism, his ability to make brilliant saves.

"But obviously he's been in a great environment at Liverpool for a few years now and training every day at a very high standard and playing in the games that he's played in, so he's got good experience."

The Republic face Belgium as part of the Football Association of Ireland's centenary celebrations, and with Irish football in a reflective mood, captain Seamus Coleman was asked to name some of the best players he's shared a pitch with during his 11-year international career.

The Everton full-back said: "I've been lucky to play with some great players with Ireland, Damien Duff comes to mind, Richard Dunne, Robbie Keane, Shay Given - they were really, really powerful players for Ireland.

"I suppose growing up, for me you would be looking at Roy Keane, how good he was for Ireland, how in certain games he carried them in big games, the Holland game, which was a memorable one.

"I know Jason McAteer scored, but Roy Keane's performance in that game was unbelievable."