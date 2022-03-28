Lyndon Dykes has scored on his last four Scotland appearances, matching Colin Stein's 53-year record

International friendly: Austria v Scotland Venue: Ernst Happel Stadion, Vienna Date: Tuesday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online, live text commentary on BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC Scotland.

Striker Lyndon Dykes is targeting a record that has stood for 53 years when Scotland take on Austria in Tuesday's friendly.

The Queens Park Rangers forward has scored in each of his past four internationals, something no one has done since Colin Stein in 1969.

The 26-year-old netted against Moldova, Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands, taking his Scotland total to six.

"It's a massive incentive," Dykes told BBC Scotland.

The former Livingston striker has missed Scotland's World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark in November, plus Thursday's friendly draw with Poland, through injury - a source of much frustration.

"I was in such good form," Dykes adds. "I was gutted I missed them because I was so focused on beating that record."

'I see myself as Scottish'

The QPR man has missed the English Championship side's last seven games with a hamstring problem, but a return to fitness coincides with Scotland's trip to Vienna.

An appearance would take Dykes' cap tally to 21, all of which have been gained in a whirlwind 18 months that he has "enjoyed every moment of".

It all could have been very different for the Australia-born striker, who had to decide whether to represent his homeland or Scotland, where both his parents are from, in 2020.

"You don't often have two choices like that," Dykes said. "I followed my heart and what was best for myself; that was Scotland. I look at myself as being Scottish. My wife and my son are Scottish.

"I know my accent doesn't sound it, but I've grown up in that scenery and been around Scots when I was younger. I had to follow my head and my heart. I've never regretted the decision and I never will."

'Scotland mentality has changed'

Reflecting on his first Scotland call-up, Dykes recalled a "dark cloud" of negativity over the national team.

But Steve Clarke's side have since ended a 23-year absence from major men's tournaments after reaching Euro 2020 and ended last year on a six-game winning run to earn a World Cup play-off spot.

Dykes, who was playing second-tier football in Scotland in 2019, has been an inspirational figure in Scotland's resurgence, but the striker is keen to point all the credit in the direction of the manager.

"A lot of people had thoughts of Scotland being a squad that couldn't change their mentality," Dykes said. "We've changed that. He's [Clarke] helped with changing the mentality of Scottish football in the international scene.

"We had to get out that slump. I've got nothing but high praise for him. You want to play for him because he's such a good guy. Now I think our squad is dangerous and teams will be aware of us."