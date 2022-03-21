Southend were five points from safety when Phil Brown returned as boss last April, with the Shrimpers eventually going down from League Two

Barrow have appointed former Hull City boss Phil Brown as manager on a deal until the end of the season to succeed Mark Cooper, who departed on Sunday.

The 62-year-old, who is reunited with Neil McDonald as his assistant, joins a Bluebirds side 21st in League Two, six points above the relegation zone.

Brown, who left Southend in October, has managerial experience at several clubs including Derby and Preston.

His first game in charge will be away to Leyton Orient on Saturday.

South Shields-born Brown guided Hull into the Premier League and led Southend to League One during the high spots of a managerial career which also took in spells as assistant to Sam Allardyce at Blackpool and Bolton.

However, it is at the opposite end of the table that he will need to get Barrow firing, amid a run of one win from their past nine games.

Brown's appointment means six of the bottom eight sides in the table have now made a managerial change in 2022, with Carlisle, Colchester, Orient, Oldham and Stevenage opting for a new direction.

Only Rochdale and Scunthorpe, who appointed Keith Hill in November, have stuck with their boss in this calendar year.

'Results needed instantly to win over fans' - Analysis

Adam Johnson, BBC Radio Cumbria's Barrow commentator

I think it's one that has taken many people by surprise. I think the major positive that can come from it is the arrival of Neil McDonald as his number two. Neil played a big role as part of the backroom team under Rob Kelly in the second half of last season.

The fans haven't quite taken to it, with the fact Brown's last job at Southend included relegation to the National League - albeit he was only there for six games at the end of the season - followed by his dismissal after a poor start to this season in non-league.

Task wise I think the club are still in a good position to survive - realistically three wins will be enough to get the side to 46 points, which I think should be enough to secure safety, though I think he will need to start getting results instantly if he is to win the supporters over.