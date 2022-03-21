Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Eustace will continue with assistant coach's role at QPR and link up with the Republic during international windows

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has appointed Queens Park Rangers assistant coach John Eustace to his management team.

Eustace will assume the assistant coach's role vacated by Anthony Barry when he opted to accept a similar post with the Belgian national team.

The 42-year-old will continue in his QPR job and join up with the Republic squad during international windows.

Kenny said Eustace is an "accomplished and well-respected coach".

"He is an excellent addition to the coaching team and we're looking forward to linking up for the two matches against Belgium and Lithuania, and for the season ahead," added the Republic manager.

Eustace, whose playing career included stints at Coventry, Stoke, Watford and Derby, described his link-up with the Republic as an "exciting prospect".

"I'm looking forward to working with this young group of players," added the Englishman.

Eustace will join a management team that includes assistant boss Keith Andrews plus Dean Kiely, Stephen Rice and Damien Doyle.

The Republic face Belgium at home on Saturday before hosting Lithuania in another friendly next Tuesday.