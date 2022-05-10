Close menu

Erling Haaland in numbers: How good is Manchester City’s latest signing?

Last updated on

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland, 21, will join in July after City activated a 60m euro (£51.2m) release clause in his contract.

He is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football - but how does his record compare to others?

Haaland's career numbers
ClubAppearancesGoals
Molde5020
Red Bull Salzburg2729
Borussia Dortmund8885
Haaland and selected Man City forwards compared (league only, from start of 2020-21 season)
HaalandJesusSterlingMahrezFoden
Games played5155595254
Minutes played4,2353,7574,5403,2863,575
Goals4817222018
Assists1312101110
Minutes per goal88.2221.0206.4164.3198.6
Erling Haaland's stats at Borussia Dortmund
BundesligaAll competitions
Appearances6688
Starts5878
Minutes5,2977,124
Goals6185
Assists1519
Minutes per goal86.883.8
Shot conversion rate (inc. blocks)29.931.0
xG50.069.7
xA9.411.7
Goals from penalties710
Goals (left-footed)4868
Goals (right-footed)810
Goals (headed)57
Goals (inside box)5982
Goals (outside box)23
Hat-tricks 34
Goals in Europe's big five leagues since Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund
PlayerGoalsMinutes per goalAppearances
Robert Lewandowski9073.276
Cristiano Ronaldo64106.381
Ciro Immobile63115.685
Erling Haaland6186.866
Karim Benzema58119.383
Kylian Mbappe56102.870
Mohamed Salah53134.886
Andre Silva48121.079
Dusan Vlahovic47139.186
Lionel Messi46145.878
Erling Haaland
Haaland has the best minutes-per-goal ratio in Champions League history, scoring every 64 minutes on average
Goals scored in the Champions League before 22nd birthday
PlayerGoals
Erling Haaland23
Kylian Mbappe21
Lionel Messi17
Karim Benzema13
Raul11
Javier Saviola11
Rodrygo10
Patrick Kluivert9
Wayne Rooney9
Obafemi Martins9
Phil Foden9
Champions League goals since Erling Haaland's debut
PlayerGoals
Robert Lewandowski33
Karim Benzema26
Erling Haaland23
Kylian Mbappe19
Mohamed Salah18
Cristiano Ronaldo14
Lionel Messi13
Timo Werner12
Serge Gnabry12
Gabriel Jesus12
Riyad Mahrez12

