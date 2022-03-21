United States international Daryl Dike has missed 11 games since a hamstring injury on his full Albion home debut on 22 January

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce says the Baggies are "taking no risks" with the recovery process of striker Daryl Dike after his hamstring injury.

Albion had hoped to have their January signing back on Saturday, to be used off the bench at Bristol City after seven weeks out.

But Dike suffered a referred pain issue in his tendon in the same leg in training - and was ruled out.

"It's a real shame for him. He's worked so hard to get back," said Bruce.

He told BBC Radio WM: "But we'll just have to wait an see how he is.

"The original intention was for him to be a bit part player at Bristol City going into the international break, then play him in a reserve team game on Monday at The Hawthorns.

"But he was uncomfortable in training and we didn't want to take any risks. Something was niggling at him and we just have to make sure we take every precaution we have to take.

"It's not quite the original hamstring injury, it's a tendon further down in the same leg I'm led to believe and we're not taking any gambles with that."

Albion were short up front at Ashton Gate, having also gone onto the game without fellow big target man Andy Carroll, who was signed as Dike's late January stand-in.

"Big Andy didn't recover from a knock he got in midweek against Fulham," said Bruce.

But the Baggies twice showed their renewed battling spirit to equalise and extend their current unbeaten run to eight points from four games - and remain in touch of a Championship play-off place.

Adam Reach's first goal for West Bromwich Albion came on his 29th appearance

Their second equaliser came with the last kick of the game from Adam Reach, who first featured for Bruce in their days together at Sheffield Wednesday.

"I'm pleased for Reachy," said Bruce. "I had him before at Sheffield. He's a wide player, I've asked him to play in midfield for me and it hasn't quite happened for him - and he's popped up with a goal."

That left Albion seven points adrift of the Championship play-offs, with eight games remaining - and Bruce says his side's first-half performance in particular at Ashton Gate was a long way short of the standard set in Tuesday's win over leaders Fulham.

"We scored two away from home again," he said. "And when we walked through the door we couldn't score at all. So it's little steps.

"But we gave arguably the best performance of the season against Fulham and we were nowhere near that. It's the inconsistency that kills everybody.

"I shouldn't be shouting and bawling like that at my age. And the fans played their part too. That's an unbelievably loyal group we've got - and I'm determined to give them a team that they can rally behind."

