Last updated on .From the section Football

Robert Lewandowski doesn't show any signs of slowing.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski made history when he equalled a Bundesliga scoring record set by Gerd Muller.

The evergreen striker has now scored 30 or more league goals during a season for the fifth time, which equals a record set by German great Gerd Muller.

Barcelona enjoyed a fine El Clasico win against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu while, in a much more light-hearted affair, UK Government minister Sir Jonathan Van-Tam enjoyed watching his local football team with Sir Chris Witty.

Even Roma boss Jose Mourinho broke into a smile with Tammy Abraham playing so well.

All of that, and more, is amongst this weekend's best football tweets.

1. Lewandowski in the over-30s club

In the Bundesliga, lethal marksman Lewandowski continued his imperious form.

This tweet actually ages pretty quickly, as the 33-year-old Polish forward went on to score twice in the game, bringing his league total so far up to 31.

At the other end of the pitch, another veteran, Manuel Neuer continues to define the modern goalkeeping role.

With his team 4-0 up against Union Berlin, perhaps the 35-year-old German number one was just looking for something to do.

2. Never forgotten

Nottingham Forest hosted Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday.

It was the first time that the two clubs had played one another in the competition since their 1989 semi-final, which led to 97 spectators sadly losing their lives.

As a mark of remembrance, 97 seats were left vacant at the City Ground.

3. Claws out

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is still being made to pay for that incident involving his cat. The 27-year-old gave Tottenham an early lead on Sunday with an own goal and there was a considerable amount of schadenfreude online.

4. This really happened

Sunday's derby between fierce Argentinian rivals, Rosario and Newell's Old Boys, had to be delayed because grenades (yes, grenades) caused damage to the pitch.

5. Jonathan Fan-Tam

It's strange to think back 2020 when fans were not allowed in football stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic. We had to live vicariously through Professor Jonathan Van-Tam's Covid-19 strange football analogies during daily Downing Street briefings.

On Sunday, the UK's deputy chief medical officer invited his colleague - and boss - professor Chris Witty, to watch his beloved Boston United in action.

6. Are Barcelona back?

Barcelona are still 12 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, but a statement win at the Bernabeu on Sunday showed that Xavi's men are not ready to give up the title fight yet.

Madrid have won the previous five Clasicos, but Barca absolutely thrashed them, with two goals from former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

7. Bono-fide winner

The fact that Sevilla's keeper is known as Bono continues to provide grist to the great football content mill.

8. Tammy Win-ette

It was the Rome derby on Sunday and England international Tammy Abraham was the main man for Roma once again. He became the first English player to score in a Rome derby since Paul Gascoigne.

Abraham has been loving life in Italy.

That win was even enough to elicit a rare smile from boss Jose Mourinho.

9. What a story

There was another great story in Serie A this weekend as young Guinean striker Moustapha Cisse scored a winner for Atalanta.

Until as recently as a month ago, Cisse, who came to Italy as a refugee from Guinea, had been playing in the Italian eighth tier, for a team made up of players seeking asylum.

10. Had to be done

And finally, it was the annual opportunity for someone to tweet a picture of Brighton's number 20, Solly March, on March 20. Satisfying.