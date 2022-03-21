Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Kyle Taylor was stretchered off with 10 minutes left of the win at Oldham - his first Exeter City start since 11 December

Exeter City face a midfield crisis after Kyle Taylor and Timothee Dieng were injured in the 2-0 win at Oldham.

Dieng, who has impressed in recent weeks, suffered a hamstring injury and was taken off at half-time.

Goalscorer Taylor was stretchered off with a serious-looking knee injury, while Nigel Atangana was sent off.

"We might have to play certain personnel out of position on Tuesday and in the next couple of weeks," said Exeter City manager Matt Taylor.

With Atangana set to start a three-match ban and Harry Kite still injured, Archie Collins is City's only available recognised central midfielder as they aim to consolidate second place in League Two.

The Grecians have won three and drawn one of their past four games and are a point clear of the sides below them with two games in hand.

On Dieng, Taylor told BBC Radio Devon: "We hope we've avoided a tear, we'll assess whether it's a strain and how long he's out for.

"It's such a shame for Kyle, he waited for his opportunity, took his opportunity with a goal and a performance and it looks like he's got a serious injury," added the Exeter manager.

"It is what League Two is and we've got young players, we've got senior players, we've got players coming back from injury, we've got players out injured, there's no squad in a different position to ourselves.

"A lot of squads have got it a lot worse than ourselves, the key aspect would be who we can get on the pitch on Tuesday and from now until the end of the season."