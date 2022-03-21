Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton's side have won one of their last six league matches

Truro City boss Paul Wotton says his side are "still fighting" for a play-off place after a 0-0 draw at league leaders Metropolitan Police.

City, in 10th, are nine points off the Southern Premier South play-off places, but do have games in hand on some of the sides above them.

"We've got nine games left, we're going to have to win quite a lot of them to get into the play-offs," he said.

"But we're still kicking and fighting, so we'll give it a good shot."

Having surprisingly lost 3-1 at home to struggling Salisbury in midweek, Wotton was pleased with the response from his side as the draw saw their opponents slip to second place in the table.

"I thought we were very, very good, I'm a little bit disappointed we didn't get three points to be perfectly honest," Wotton added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I thought we dominated the second half. We started slow in the first half but then came into it.

"But overall I'm very positive, to keep a clean sheet away to the league leaders and to be the best team is pleasing after the disappointing result on Tuesday."