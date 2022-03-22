Joe Gormley tapped home the winner for Cliftonville from close range

Cliftonville moved within one point of Irish Premiership leaders Linfield with a 1-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Joe Gormley netted the only goal of the game in the first-half but Cliftonville finished the game with 10 men as Jamie McDonagh was sent off late on.

Coleraine beat Warrenpoint Town 5-2 in a seven-goal thriller at Milltown.

Curtis Allen scored twice as the Bannsiders netted three times in six first-half minutes to race clear.

Cliftonville spurned early chances at Stangmore Park as Gormley and Levi Ives shot off target when well placed in the area. Despite the pressure from the title challengers, Dungannon remained a threat and Cathair Friel tested Luke McNicholas and Rhyss Campbell turned Caolin Coyle's cross wide from close range.

Paddy McLaughlin's men almost opened the scoring when Ryan Curran's shot from outside the area was parried by Dwayne Nelson, with the keeper reacting quickly to keep out Gormley's follow up. It was only a temporary reprieve however, with Gormley netting his 20th goal of the season after 33 minutes when he got on the end of McDonagh's deflected low cross.

Campbell spurned a glorious chance to equalise just before the interval when McNicholas failed to get a good connection on Ryan Mayse's corner, but the winger headed over from five yards.

An uneventful second half sparked into life in the 73rd minute when McDonagh was shown a straight red for a two-footed tackle on Mayse, moments after the Swifts player had himself been booked following an altercation with Paul O'Neill.

Dungannon almost took advantage when Mayse found himself through on goal but McNicholas rushed out to block his effort, and then sprung to his feet to turn Glynn's follow up shot over the bar, but they could not find a way through as Cliftonville held on for the seventh straight win in the league.

Quickfire Coleraine stun Warrenpoint at Milltown

Coleraine secure top-half finish

Coleraine secured their place in the top six and a European play-off place with an entertaining victory over bottom side Warrenpoint Town.

It was the visitors who took the lead in the ninth minute when Stephen O'Donnell headed in from close range after good work from Aaron Traynor down the left.

Warrenpoint Town equalised in the 26th minute when Daniel McKenna pressed the Coleraine defence and won the ball off Ronan Wilson before he slotted past Gareth Deane in the Coleraine goal.

Just when the hosts had fought their way back into the game, a clinical six-minute spell from Coleraine put the Bannsiders three clear at the break.

Allen restored Coleraine' lead with a fine header from Lewis Tosh's delivery before Kirk McLaughlin, on his league debut, lobbed Conor Mitchell. Allen was gifted his second and Coleraine's fourth on the stroke of half time after a sliced clearance.

Fra McCaffrey gave Warrenpoint hope at the start of the second half when he bundled home a corner, however the three-goal margin was restored late on when Andrew Mitchell converted from the spot after Josh Carson was brought down in the area.

Barry Gray's men are now 12 points off safety having played the same number of games as Portadown in 11th place.