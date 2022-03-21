Last updated on .From the section Irish

P&O's logo appears on Larne's home and away shirts plus a stand at Inver Park

Irish Premiership club Larne are seeking a meeting with sponsors P&O Ferries after the company made 800 staff redundant without warning.

The firm faced heavy criticism after staff were fired over Zoom on Thursday.

Protests have taken place at the Port of Larne which, along with P&O, is owned by Dubai-based firm DP World.

A club statement said Larne are "very much aware of the impact job losses from P&O have had in our local community."

The statement added the club's future of its sponsorship deal with the shipping company remains undecided pending the outcome of a meeting with P&O.

"We recognise the devastating impact these job losses are likely to cause going forward," it continued.

"As a show of support we will be offering free access to this Friday's Premiership game against Ballymena United, our first home game since the news was announced last week, for all those affected by the cuts."

Protests have taken place at the Port of Larne following the job losses

P&O's branding appears on the back of Larne's home and away shirts, on one of the stands at the club's Inver Park ground and on a number of the club's social media posts.

The firm said it took the "difficult decision" as a "last resort" to save the business, however unions have hit and said the dismissals marked a "dark day" in the shipping industry.

Almost a quarter of staff learned of their dismissals via a pre-recorded video message while a private security firm was sent on board the vessel in Larne to remove staff.

On Sunday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak described the sackings as "appalling", "awful" and "wrong", adding the UK Government is examining the legality of the firm's actions.

The ferry route between Larne and Cairnryan remains suspended after P&O said its services were "unable to run for the next few days" and it had not been able to arrange alternative travel for the route between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

'P&O sponsorship allows club growth'

Larne added it was continuing to develop the club's involvement in the community and said P&O's sponsorship had allowed the club to expand its off-field operation.

"Throughout the club's development over the last five years, we have placed a great emphasis on working for the betterment of our community," it read.

"In the past week we also launched our post-Covid community engagement plans which include Mini Soccer, After Schools Football, 'Coffee Club' Over 50's Exercise & Wellbeing, 'MEN' United 5-a-side.

"P&O's sponsorship, and other companies who have come on board in recent years, have allowed us to increase our off-the-field operation and in turn recruit people from the local community.

"We are actively working to increase this further with applications having recently opened for five new jobs at the club, through the JobStart scheme."