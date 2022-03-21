Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal are the only remaining English side in this season's Women's Champions League

The road to Turin beckons but only one British side remains in this season's Women's Champions League.

The competition reaches its quarter-final stage this week with Bayern Munich taking on Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid facing Barcelona on Tuesday.

Arsenal play Wolfsburg the following evening, as well as Juventus taking on Lyon, in ties where away goals will not be a factor either.

Let's jog your memory on who is still in it and what to look out for.

London representation - but no Chelsea

Last season's runners-up Chelsea were knocked out of the 2021-22 competition in the group stage, despite only needing a draw in their final game.

The Blues were top of Group A heading into matchday six, but crashed out after a thumping 4-0 defeat by Wolfsburg in December.

English champions Chelsea, who won the domestic Treble last term, were also beaten in the League Cup final by Manchester City earlier this month.

It means the only English participant in the quarter-final are Arsenal, who qualified as Group C runners-up, despite also losing to German opponents Hoffenheim in their last game.

The Gunners, who won the competition back in 2007, will have to overcome Chelsea's conquerors Wolfsburg at the Emirates in their 14th appearance at this stage of the competition.

Should Jonas Eidevall's side get through, Barcelona or Real Madrid await in the semi-finals.

El Clasico record-breaker?

Barcelona's defence of their European crown will continue against Spanish rivals Real Madrid

Barcelona's men thumped their arch-rivals 4-0 in La Liga on Sunday, but it will be the turn of the women in Europe's elite club competition on Tuesday.

Barca women are defending champions after they cruised past Chelsea in last season's final, and they are 28 points better off than their opponents having already claimed the domestic Spanish title.

While the first leg will be played in the Spanish capital at the home of competition debutants Real - in their 6,000-seater Alfredo di Stefano Stadium - the Nou Camp will host for the return.

Barca's women's side played at the biggest football stadium in Europe in January 2021, but their victory over city rivals Espanyol was staged behind closed doors with Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time.

It means the record attendance of 60,739 at a women's club match for Barca's La Liga game at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano in 2019 could be broken, with more than 70,000 tickets now sold.

The Spanish club offered members the chance to claim tickets for free, while they gave a 50% discount to other fans.

The meeting of the nearly sides

Despite being illustrious names in football, PSG and Bayern have never won the women's Champions League.

PSG have come closest as they finished runners up in 2014-15 and 2016-17 - when they beat Bayern in the quarter-final - while the German side were knocked out by Chelsea in the semi-final last time out.

The Parisians won Group B with a perfect run of six wins from six games, while Bayern qualified as runners-up in Group D.

Ramona Bachmann is one to watch for PSG as the Swiss striker scored three goals and had a hand in another three in the group stage, while influential Bayern defender Hanna Glas is expected to face her former side.

Lyon seek to get back on top

Ada Hegerberg is fully fit and in form after a 20-month absence through injury

Barcelona's victory in 2021 ended a run of five Champions League titles in a row for French side Lyon.

With the leading goalscorer in the history of the competition, Ada Hegerberg, fully fit again for the seven-time champions, they will be favourites to progress from their tie against Juventus.

The former Ballon d'Or Feminin winner was emotional as she made her return to the side in October after a 20-month absence following an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Tears rolled down the Norway forward's face after she came one as a substitute in Lyon's opening group game against Hacken, having described her comeback as a "battle".

Since the 26-year-old's return, Hegerberg has scored 12 goals this season, including three in the Champions League.

But Italian side Juve have reached the knockout stage for the first time in their history on merit as they qualified from the group which saw Chelsea miss out.

Juventus, who twice led Lyon in last season's round of 32 first-leg tie before losing 3-2 to a late goal, have an extra incentive to progress as the final is also being held at their Allianz Stadium in Turin. The winners of this tie will face Bayern or PSG in the last four.

No away goals

These will be the first Champions League knockout stages since Uefa scrapped the away-goals rule.

Ties level after two legs will now go to extra time and then penalties.

It could well change the dynamic of the knockout games -Lyon's 1,788-day reign as European champions was ended by French rivals PSG on away goals last season.

Lyon captain Wendie Renard scored an own goal as PSG recovered from a 1-0 home defeat to win 2-1 away.

Semi-final draw

Real Madrid/Barcelona v Arsenal/Wolfsburg

Juventus/Lyon v Bayern Munich/PSG