Gareth Bale is Wales record scorer with 36 goals in 100 internationals

Men's World Cup qualifier play-off semi-final: Wales v Austria Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights BBC Two Wales from 23:15 GMT and later on demand

Gareth Bale's availability for Wales' World Cup play-off against Austria on Thursday could be in doubt after Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti revealed he missed Sunday's game against Barcelona because he was feeling unwell.

Ancelotti said Bale first reported problems on Saturday.

"He tried this morning but he wasn't up to playing," added Ancelloti on Sunday.

"He's now going to join up with his national team and they'll decide whether he plays or not".

Bale was due to travel to Wales on Sunday having been included in manager Robert Page's squad for the World Cup semi-final despite playing in only two games for Real Madrid since his last international appearance in November 2021.

The 32-year-old Wales captain has been left out of Real Madrid's squads for some recent games but was originally named on their list of players available for El Clasico - a match which Barcelona won 4-0.

Aaron Ramsey joins up with the Wales squad after scoring his first goal for Rangers on Sunday. Ramsey, making his first start league start for the Scottish club since joining on loan from Juventus in January, scored Rangers equaliser on the way to a 2-1 victory at Dundee.

The winner of Wales and Austria's semi-final will face the winner of Scotland against Ukraine but due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, that game has been postponed.

Scotland and Ukraine's fixture will now be played in June, with the play-off final to follow in the same month.