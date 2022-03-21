Last updated on .From the section Man City

The Syrian leader is pictured meeting the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who owns Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has been criticised by the UK government for recently meeting with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

In his first tip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since the Syrian civil war began 11 years ago, Assad last week met several influential figures.

He was photographed with Mansour, who is deputy prime minister of the UAE.

A spokesperson for the The Foreign Office said such meetings "undermine the prospect" of peace in Syria.

Assad's trip marks a potential warming in Syria's relations with its Arab neighbours, which had previously isolated the Syrian president.

UAE rulers signalled a willingness to strengthen ties with Syria again.

In a statement to The Athletic, external-link the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) responded to the move by saying: "It is the UK's firm belief that - in the absence of a change in behaviour by the Syrian regime - strengthening ties undermines the prospect of a lasting and inclusive peace in Syria."

Labour MP Chris Bryant, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Russia, shared those concerns and, in an interview with The Telegraph, went on to question if Mansour was a "fit and proper person to be owning a football club". external-link

BBC Sport has approached Manchester City for comment.