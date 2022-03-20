Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hearts defender Craig Halkett is reportedly getting a call-up to the Scotland squad, with Sunderland striker Ross Stewart also tipped to be given a first call-up by Steve Clarke. (Sun) external-link

Illness kept Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson out of Sunday's FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest and the Scotland captain may be a doubt for Thursday's friendly with Poland. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda has pulled out of Japan's squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Australia and Vietnam. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi says he is "in very good condition" and "will be back soon" following a hamstring injury. (Sun) external-link

Connor Randall says Saturday's 4-0 loss at Celtic Park will not derail Ross County's push for a top six place. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson was not bothered by being watched by a Cagliari scout as he scored two penalties in Saturday's 3-1 win over Hibernian. (Sun) external-link

Ferguson says Hibs' Ryan Porteous tried to get in his head by raving about goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski's penalty saving prowess before the defender was sent off in conceded the second of the midfielder's converted spot-kicks. (Record) external-link

Hibs full-back Chris Cadden says his team-mates should not "kid on" their next match against Dundee United is not a big game as both sides push for fourth place in the Scottish Premiership. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian Women's Georgia Hunter urges her team-mates to put recent frustrations behind them and win Wednesday's final SWPL1 Edinburgh derby of the season against Hearts. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United are monitoring Dundee United's Swiss goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who is out of contract in the summer. (Mirror) external-link