Real MadridReal Madrid0BarcelonaBarcelona4

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice in El Clasico

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Aubameyang has scored nine goals in 11 games since joining Barcelona in the winter transfer window

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice on his El Clasico debut as Barcelona stunned La Liga leaders Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Aubameyang headed the visitors in front in the 29th minute and scored their final goal early in the second half.

Ronald Araujo doubled Barca's advantage before the break, with Ferran Torres adding a third on the counter-attack after 47 minutes.

Real Madrid were seeking a sixth straight win in this fixture, but looked uninspired and created little as their lead over Sevilla at the top remained at nine points.

Xavi's Barcelona stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games and rose up to third in the table, 12 points behind Real with a game in hand.

Aubameyang adds momentum to Xavi revolution

Barcelona have looked a completely different proposition since Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman in November, only losing once in La Liga in that time - and that defeat was more than three months ago.

Their winter signings from the Premier League have transformed them too, Aubameyang from Arsenal, Torres from Manchester City and Adama Traore from Wolves.

Only Memphis Depay (10 goals) has scored more than Aubameyang (nine) and Torres (five) for Barcelona this season.

It is surely too late for a title challenge, but this landmark result shows Barca are back - and could be in contention for the big trophies next season.

They blew Real Madrid away for their first Clasico win in three years and biggest league win at the Bernabeu since 2015. The impressive Ousmane Dembele set up the opening two goals, headers by Aubameyang and Araujo.

Araujo had been chosen to start at right-back instead of Dani Alves to deal with the threat of Vinicius Jr, but ended up on the scoresheet himself.

Aubameyang set up Torres with a delightful backheel pass and chipped in their fourth himself, a goal initially ruled out for offside but given by the video assistant referee.

They wasted many chances to score more, with Aubameyang and Torres having six shots each.

Madrid suffer without Benzema's brilliance

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti will just hope this is a blip.

They were missing the injured Karim Benzema, who has been the outstanding player in La Liga this season with 22 goals and 11 assists.

Real might not have expected to have missed him quite this much though. They started without a recognised striker but Mariano Diaz's half-time introduction did not make things any better.

It would have been even worse for Real if not for Courtois, who made six saves.

Most of the home side's chances came after the scoreline was 4-0 and Barca had missed several attempts for a fifth. David Alaba forced a good save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen in one of the better opportunities.

It is not time to panic though. This was only their third league defeat all season and they are still in control of the title race.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-2-4-0

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forMarianoat 45'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 6NachoSubstituted forVázquezat 63'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosBooked at 22minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 63'minutes
  • 10ModricBooked at 63mins
  • 15Valverde
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 45Piñeiro del Álamo

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araújo
  • 3Piqué
  • 24García
  • 18AlbaBooked at 74minsSubstituted forAlves da Silvaat 86'minutes
  • 21de JongBooked at 26minsSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 71'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 31mins
  • 16González LópezSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 86'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forTraoréat 80'minutes
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forDepayat 71'minutes
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 9Depay
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
60,017

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home14
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David Alaba.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Booking

    Nico González (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Booking

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nico González (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nico González (Barcelona).

  15. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Nico González replaces Pedri.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Dani Alves replaces Jordi Alba.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Comments

Join the conversation

107 comments

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 22:05

    That Aubameyang looks good- Arsenal should sign him

    • Reply posted by alec, today at 22:08

      alec replied:
      He was actually an arsenal player, Barca signed him from them a couple of months back

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 22:13

    Fantastic Xavi. Barca 32 pts from the first 18 games. 26 points from the last 10 games. Shows what you can do with the right manager.

    • Reply posted by Janet, today at 22:21

      Janet replied:
      Maths not one of you're strongest subjects then.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 22:04

    Xavi has restored the pride of Catalonia.

    • Reply posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 22:06

      Gunnerstorm replied:
      in a fiercely competitive el clasico? 🙄

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:10

    Xavi is slowly creating his own Barcelona team without Depay Braithwaite. I can see him wanting the team to be full of players from the academy like when Pep promoted Iniesta, Busquets and Pedro in his team when he was once manager of Barcelona

  • Comment posted by humbly, today at 22:06

    World class Auba, missed at arsenal

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 22:23

      topo replied:
      Well for a good while he wasn’t bothering at Arsenal, so surprised you aren’t p***ed that he’s started trying again now he’s got away. Hardly put himself out at whatever the new Highbury is called....

  • Comment posted by exxyeddie, today at 21:58

    Xavi proving his class now as a manager too.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 22:18

    Xavi, influencial.
    Aubameyang, clinical.
    Real Madrid, Everton without Benzema.

  • Comment posted by Island Strife, today at 22:04

    Well done Barca.
    Real Madrid are a hateful mob.

    • Reply posted by Muro di Sormano, today at 22:06

      Muro di Sormano replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by Redacted001, today at 22:03

    Barcelona are playing really well under Xavi, I cant imagine what West Ham fans are thinking after this result.

  • Comment posted by Craigyboy, today at 22:00

    The xavi transformation well into full motion .

    Totally different side since he's come in . Along with the signings I'm the winter window .
    Barca playing like a barca side with commitment and pressing.

    The next few seasons promise a lot

  • Comment posted by Ndola , today at 22:11

    Real Madrid beaten hands down

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:03

    The scoreline flatters Real Madrid. This was complete domination. Aubameyeng and Dembele on 🔥

    • Reply posted by Blues Clues, today at 22:04

      Blues Clues replied:
      Factual

  • Comment posted by fiddlesticks, today at 22:00

    Love Ukraine 🇺🇦

    • Reply posted by Blues Clues, today at 22:05

      Blues Clues replied:
      Keep politics out of football!!!!

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 22:01

    Xavi bringing back the spirit and style of Pep era Barca. Before Pep was a whingeing t…

    • Reply posted by Blues Clues, today at 22:03

      Blues Clues replied:
      ‘Twa+? 🤣😂

  • Comment posted by rugged, today at 22:28

    Barca is back

  • Comment posted by Another User, today at 22:26

    Barcelona finally have something they missed after Pep's departure. A decent coach. Their presidents were awful, with some incredible poor decisions and transfers during the past few years. But their academy is still the best and they grow quality players. With their youth, plus a few decent signings, Xavi will create there a very competitive squad.

  • Comment posted by Honestnow, today at 22:21

    ....if only the had someone like Gareth Bale to improve them, but they have a manager with an agenda. They made their own bed....

    • Reply posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 22:24

      Gunnerstorm replied:
      This same manager who arguably caused the demise of Everton FC by doing exactly what the owner said.

  • Comment posted by Eunesta, today at 22:06

    wasnt expecting that

  • Comment posted by Janvier, today at 22:06

    Look at that...Auba leaves Arsenul and becomes prolific again. Imagine that!!

    • Reply posted by NNNNNNNNNNineteen, today at 22:17

      NNNNNNNNNNineteen replied:
      Yes he will do the usual...score plenty in his first 20 games or so then fall out with the manager and some players. That's his way, he's poison

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 22:27

    Great result, great performance. I almost took my slippers off.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid29206359253466
2Sevilla291512240192157
3Barcelona28159456292754
4Atl Madrid29166753361754
5Real Betis29155950351550
6Real Sociedad2913972929048
7Villarreal29129848272145
8Ath Bilbao29101183328541
9Valencia29101094243-140
10Osasuna29108112936-738
11Celta Vigo2999113332136
12Espanyol2999113541-636
13Rayo Vallecano2895142934-532
14Elche2988133040-1032
15Getafe29611122733-629
16Granada29610133146-1528
17Cádiz29512122541-1627
18Mallorca2968152649-2326
19Alavés2957172348-2522
20Levante29310163158-2719
View full Spanish La Liga table

