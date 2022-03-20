Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid0BarcelonaBarcelona4

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice in El Clasico

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments164

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Aubameyang has scored nine goals in 11 games since joining Barcelona in February

Barcelona boss Xavi will not rule out a remarkable late push for the La Liga title after his side's thrashing of runaway leaders Real Madrid in a statement win at the Bernabeu.

Real, who had won the previous five Clasicos, are nine points clear of Sevilla with nine matches to go, with third-placed Barcelona a further three behind with a game in hand.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice on his Clasico debut and set up Ferran Torres.

Aubameyang and Ronald Araujo headed in crosses from Ousmane Dembele before the break and Aubayemang then flicked the ball into the path of Torres for their third.

Ex-Arsenal striker Aubayemang chipped in a fourth from a Torres pass.

Barca are now unbeaten in 12 games and Xavi said: "I don't know if we can win the title, we can't rule out anything. Maybe we're a bit late, but this is a very big win for us.

"We were much better than Real Madrid. We played almost as a home team in the the ground. It's a day to enjoy, not only as a Barca manager but also a fan.

"We could easily have scored five or six. We changed our negative dynamic of losing the last few Clasicos."

Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets added: "If we still have a small chance to make a run for the title, we will fight until the end. It's very difficult but in football anything can happen. We are Barca."

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti took responsibility for the heavy loss, saying "it's my fault" - but urging his team to "forget it and move on".

Aubameyang adds momentum to Xavi revolution

Barcelona have looked a completely different proposition since Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman in November, losing only once in La Liga in that time - and that defeat was more than three months ago.

Their winter signings from the Premier League have transformed them too, Aubameyang from Arsenal, Torres from Manchester City and Adama Traore from Wolves.

Only Memphis Depay (10 goals) has scored more than Aubameyang (nine) and Torres (five) for Barcelona this season.

It is surely too late for a title challenge, but this landmark result shows Barca are back - and could be in contention for the big trophies next season.

They blew Real Madrid away for their first Clasico win in three years and biggest league win at the Bernabeu since 2015. The impressive Dembele, booed by his own fans just weeks ago after failing to leave in January, set up the opening two goals.

Araujo had been chosen to start at right-back instead of Dani Alves to deal with the threat of Vinicius Jr, but ended up on the scoresheet himself.

Aubameyang set up Torres with a delightful backheel pass and chipped in their fourth himself, a goal initially ruled out for offside but given by the video assistant referee.

They wasted many chances to score more, with Aubameyang and Torres having six shots each.

"We'll see where we can go from here after this big victory," Aubameyang said.

"I was very excited to come to Barcelona and do well. It's very easy when you play with such good players."

Madrid suffer without Benzema's brilliance

Real boss Ancelotti will just hope this is a blip.

They were missing the injured Karim Benzema, who has been the outstanding player in La Liga this season with 22 goals and 11 assists.

Real might not have expected to have missed him quite this much though. They started without a recognised striker but Mariano Diaz's half-time introduction did not make things any better.

In fact, Ancelotti's substitutions at the break were a disaster as he changed his side's shape too.

"We started the second half trying to play one against one at the back - three defenders against their three forwards - but it didn't work. I can only apologise to the fans," the Italian said.

It would have been even worse for Real if not for keeper Thibaut Courtois, who made six saves.

Most of the home side's chances came after the scoreline was 4-0 and Barca had missed several attempts for a fifth goal. David Alaba forced a good save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen in one of the better opportunities.

It is not time to panic though. This was only their third league defeat all season and they are still in control of the title race.

"It's a very tough blow to lose this way," Ancelotti added. "We know we have a good lead at the top of the table. We can't make dramas about this game - we have to move forward."

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-2-4-0

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forMarianoat 45'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 6NachoSubstituted forVázquezat 63'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosBooked at 22minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 63'minutes
  • 10ModricBooked at 63mins
  • 15Valverde
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 45Piñeiro del Álamo

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araújo
  • 3Piqué
  • 24García
  • 18AlbaBooked at 74minsSubstituted forAlves da Silvaat 86'minutes
  • 21de JongBooked at 26minsSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 71'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 31mins
  • 16González LópezSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 86'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forTraoréat 80'minutes
  • 25AubameyangSubstituted forDepayat 71'minutes
  • 19Torres

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 9Depay
  • 11Traoré
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
60,017

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home14
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David Alaba.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Booking

    Nico González (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Booking

    Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nico González (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nico González (Barcelona).

  15. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Nico González replaces Pedri.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Dani Alves replaces Jordi Alba.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

164 comments

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 22:05

    That Aubameyang looks good- Arsenal should sign him

    • Reply posted by alec, today at 22:08

      alec replied:
      He was actually an arsenal player, Barca signed him from them a couple of months back

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 22:13

    Fantastic Xavi. Barca 32 pts from the first 18 games. 26 points from the last 10 games. Shows what you can do with the right manager.

    • Reply posted by Janet, today at 22:21

      Janet replied:
      Maths not one of you're strongest subjects then.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 22:04

    Xavi has restored the pride of Catalonia.

    • Reply posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 22:06

      Gunnerstorm replied:
      in a fiercely competitive el clasico? 🙄

  • Comment posted by exxyeddie, today at 21:58

    Xavi proving his class now as a manager too.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 22:18

    Xavi, influencial.
    Aubameyang, clinical.
    Real Madrid, Everton without Benzema.

    • Reply posted by Cantonawont, today at 22:34

      Cantonawont replied:
      Without the criminal Benzema

  • Comment posted by Island Strife, today at 22:04

    Well done Barca.
    Real Madrid are a hateful mob.

    • Reply posted by Muro di Sormano, today at 22:06

      Muro di Sormano replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:10

    Xavi is slowly creating his own Barcelona team without Depay Braithwaite. I can see him wanting the team to be full of players from the academy like when Pep promoted Iniesta, Busquets and Pedro in his team when he was once manager of Barcelona

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:03

    The scoreline flatters Real Madrid. This was complete domination. Aubameyeng and Dembele on 🔥

    • Reply posted by Blues Clues, today at 22:04

      Blues Clues replied:
      Factual

  • Comment posted by Ndola , today at 22:11

    Real Madrid beaten hands down

  • Comment posted by humbly, today at 22:06

    World class Auba, missed at arsenal

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 22:23

      topo replied:
      Well for a good while he wasn’t bothering at Arsenal, so surprised you aren’t p***ed that he’s started trying again now he’s got away. Hardly put himself out at whatever the new Highbury is called....

  • Comment posted by Redacted001, today at 22:03

    Barcelona are playing really well under Xavi, I cant imagine what West Ham fans are thinking after this result.

  • Comment posted by Craigyboy, today at 22:00

    The xavi transformation well into full motion .

    Totally different side since he's come in . Along with the signings I'm the winter window .
    Barca playing like a barca side with commitment and pressing.

    The next few seasons promise a lot

  • Comment posted by fiddlesticks, today at 22:00

    Love Ukraine 🇺🇦

    • Reply posted by Blues Clues, today at 22:05

      Blues Clues replied:
      Keep politics out of football!!!!

  • Comment posted by Another User, today at 22:26

    Barcelona finally have something they missed after Pep's departure. A decent coach. Their presidents were awful, with some incredible poor decisions and transfers during the past few years. But their academy is still the best and they grow quality players. With their youth, plus a few decent signings, Xavi will create there a very competitive squad.

    • Reply posted by parj, today at 22:59

      parj replied:
      I think you will find that after Pep, the late Tito Villanova was doing as good, of not better than Pep before he has to step down due to health reasons. Since he stepped down, Barca have appointed wrong managers

  • Comment posted by kc, today at 22:48

    As a Chelsea fan I'm looking forward to playing Real, on this weekends form it's a bye to the semis

    • Reply posted by Catalan Dragon, today at 22:59

      Catalan Dragon replied:
      Anyone but Real. Good luck!

  • Comment posted by michael_b, today at 22:42

    Good for Chelsea 😀

    • Reply posted by Catalan Dragon, today at 23:00

      Catalan Dragon replied:
      Enjoy it, and good luck Chelsea!

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 22:35

    Haha Courtois

  • Comment posted by Honestnow, today at 22:21

    ....if only the had someone like Gareth Bale to improve them, but they have a manager with an agenda. They made their own bed....

    • Reply posted by Gunnerstorm, today at 22:24

      Gunnerstorm replied:
      This same manager who arguably caused the demise of Everton FC by doing exactly what the owner said.

  • Comment posted by Janvier, today at 22:06

    Look at that...Auba leaves Arsenul and becomes prolific again. Imagine that!!

    • Reply posted by NNNNNNNNNNineteen, today at 22:17

      NNNNNNNNNNineteen replied:
      Yes he will do the usual...score plenty in his first 20 games or so then fall out with the manager and some players. That's his way, he's poison

  • Comment posted by Cliche121, today at 22:41

    And so the "circle of life" begins. The correct President, the correct Manager/Coach and the correct ethos of "More than just a Club". Finally a team enjoying their football once again, playing for fun with smiles on their faces. La Masia has gone back to its roots again, regained its identity. Messi will soon be back to and then awaits the next evolution will begin. Barça, Barça, Barça.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid29206359253466
2Sevilla291512240192157
3Barcelona28159456292754
4Atl Madrid29166753361754
5Real Betis29155950351550
6Real Sociedad2913972929048
7Villarreal29129848272145
8Ath Bilbao29101183328541
9Valencia29101094243-140
10Osasuna29108112936-738
11Celta Vigo2999113332136
12Espanyol2999113541-636
13Rayo Vallecano2895142934-532
14Elche2988133040-1032
15Getafe29611122733-629
16Granada29610133146-1528
17Cádiz29512122541-1627
18Mallorca2968152649-2326
19Alavés2957172348-2522
20Levante29310163158-2719
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories