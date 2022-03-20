Match ends, Roma 3, Lazio 0.
Tammy Abraham became the first English player to score in a Rome derby since Paul Gascoigne as his double helped Jose Mourinho's Roma brush aside Lazio.
Abraham hooked home the opener inside a minute after Lorenzo Pellegrini's in-swinging corner came back off the bar.
He acrobatically volleyed in a close-range second from Rick Karsdorp's cross before Pellegrini crashed home a superb 25-yard free-kick to seal the points.
Victory pushed Roma above Lazio into fifth place in Serie A.
Mourinho's side remain eight points adrift of the Champions League places with eight games remaining, while Lazio are a further two points back.
The game was just 56 seconds old when Abraham became the first Englishman to reach 14 goals in a Serie A season since Gerry Hitchens for Inter Milan 60 years ago.
The 24-year-old also became only the second English player to net in a Rome derby, following Gascoigne's strike for Lazio in 1992.
He should have equalled another landmark - Trevor Francis' record of being the last English player to score a Serie A hat-trick, back in 1983 - but fired a great chance wide midway through the second half.
Line-ups
Roma
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23ManciniBooked at 53mins
- 6Smalling
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 2KarsdorpBooked at 48mins
- 4Cristante
- 27OliveiraBooked at 78minsSubstituted forVeretoutat 81'minutes
- 59ZalewskiBooked at 73minsSubstituted forViñaat 74'minutes
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forBoveat 87'minutes
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 5Viña
- 11Pérez
- 14Shomurodov
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 17Veretout
- 22Zaniolo
- 24Kumbulla
- 42Diawara
- 52Bove
- 64Afena-Gyan
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
Lazio
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Strakosha
- 77Marusic
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 33Acerbi
- 23HysajSubstituted forLazzariat 52'minutes
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6LeivaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forCataldiat 65'minutes
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forRomeroat 65'minutes
- 17Immobile
- 9PedroBooked at 43mins
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 8Akpa Akpro
- 11Borges Cabral
- 16Kamenovic
- 18Romero
- 25Reina
- 27Moro Prescoli
- 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
- 29Lazzari
- 31Adamonis
- 32Cataldi
- 88Basic
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
