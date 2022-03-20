Italian Serie A
RomaRoma3LazioLazio0

Roma 3-0 Lazio: Tammy Abraham double settles Serie A derby

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tammy Abraham has now scored 15 Serie A goals this season, equalling his best top-flight league tally for Chelsea in 2019-20. In fact, since the start of 2022, only Robert Lewandowski (12) has netted more goals in the big-five European leagues than Abraham (9).
Only Robert Lewandowski (12) has scored more in Europe's top five leagues in 2022 than Tammy Abraham's nine

Tammy Abraham became the first English player to score in a Rome derby since Paul Gascoigne as his double helped Jose Mourinho's Roma brush aside Lazio.

Abraham hooked home the opener inside a minute after Lorenzo Pellegrini's in-swinging corner came back off the bar.

He acrobatically volleyed in a close-range second from Rick Karsdorp's cross before Pellegrini crashed home a superb 25-yard free-kick to seal the points.

Victory pushed Roma above Lazio into fifth place in Serie A.

Mourinho's side remain eight points adrift of the Champions League places with eight games remaining, while Lazio are a further two points back.

The game was just 56 seconds old when Abraham became the first Englishman to reach 14 goals in a Serie A season since Gerry Hitchens for Inter Milan 60 years ago.

The 24-year-old also became only the second English player to net in a Rome derby, following Gascoigne's strike for Lazio in 1992.

He should have equalled another landmark - Trevor Francis' record of being the last English player to score a Serie A hat-trick, back in 1983 - but fired a great chance wide midway through the second half.

Line-ups

Roma

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniBooked at 53mins
  • 6Smalling
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 2KarsdorpBooked at 48mins
  • 4Cristante
  • 27OliveiraBooked at 78minsSubstituted forVeretoutat 81'minutes
  • 59ZalewskiBooked at 73minsSubstituted forViñaat 74'minutes
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forBoveat 87'minutes
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 5Viña
  • 11Pérez
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 17Veretout
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 42Diawara
  • 52Bove
  • 64Afena-Gyan
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy

Lazio

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Strakosha
  • 77Marusic
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 33Acerbi
  • 23HysajSubstituted forLazzariat 52'minutes
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6LeivaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forCataldiat 65'minutes
  • 10Romero Alconchel
  • 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forRomeroat 65'minutes
  • 17Immobile
  • 9PedroBooked at 43mins

Substitutes

  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 8Akpa Akpro
  • 11Borges Cabral
  • 16Kamenovic
  • 18Romero
  • 25Reina
  • 27Moro Prescoli
  • 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
  • 29Lazzari
  • 31Adamonis
  • 32Cataldi
  • 88Basic
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Roma 3, Lazio 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Roma 3, Lazio 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Luis Alberto (Lazio).

  4. Post update

    Rick Karsdorp (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pedro (Lazio) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Edoardo Bove replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam Marusic.

  8. Post update

    Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Veretout (Roma).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Lazio. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Manuel Lazzari is caught offside.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Jordan Veretout replaces Sérgio Oliveira.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  13. Booking

    Sérgio Oliveira (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sérgio Oliveira (Roma).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Matias Viña replaces Nicola Zalewski.

  17. Booking

    Nicola Zalewski (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Luka Romero (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nicola Zalewski (Roma).

  20. Post update

    Pedro (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • RomaRoma3LazioLazio0
  • VeneziaVenezia0SampdoriaSampdoria2
  • EmpoliEmpoli1Hellas VeronaHellas Verona1
  • JuventusJuventus2SalernitanaSalernitana0
  • BolognaBologna0AtalantaAtalanta0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan30206456292766
2Napoli30196553223163
3Inter Milan29179362243860
4Juventus30178547262159
5Roma30156950351551
6Atalanta291310650311949
7Lazio30147958451349
8Fiorentina291451048381047
9Sassuolo30111095549643
10Hellas Verona30119105547842
11Torino2998123430435
12Bologna2997133243-1134
13Empoli3089134155-1433
14Udinese28612103646-1030
15Sampdoria3085173951-1229
16Spezia3085173154-2329
17Cagliari30510152854-2625
18Venezia2957172554-2922
19Genoa30216122347-2422
20Salernitana2837182265-4316
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport