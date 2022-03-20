Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers recovered from going behind to beat Spartans 2-1

Rangers came back to win 2-1 against Spartans and stay one point behind Glasgow City at the top of SWPL1.

Rebecca Galbraith had given Spartans an unlikely lead but an equaliser from captain Brianna Westrup and Tessel Middag's strike 10 minutes from time was enough to complete the comeback.

That came after Glasgow City had beaten Partick Thistle 2-0 thanks to goals from Hayley Lauder and Lauren Davidson.

Elsewhere Hibs routed their city rivals Hearts 4-1 at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Goals from Alexa Coyle, Michaela McAlonie, Shannon Leishman and Eilidh Adams gave the fourth placed side a memorable victory and their third derby win of the season.

Celtic cemented their place in third with a storming 6-1 victory over Motherwell. Clarissa Larisey, Annie Timoney, Charlie Wellings, Izzy Atkinson and a double from Chloe Craig rounded off a comprehensive win.

Aberdeen moved above Spartans into fifth with a 2-1 win over bottom side Hamilton with strikes from Bayley Hutchison and Chloe Gover enough to fend off the away side despite a late consolation.