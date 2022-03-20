Match ends, Monaco 3, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain slipped to their biggest loss of the season with a dismal display at Monaco.
Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice for the hosts, flicking in a near-post cross and converting a late penalty.
In between, he created Monaco's second, with Kevin Volland placing his shot past PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Mauricio Pochettino's side have now lost four of their last six matches in all competitions.
And it was no more than PSG deserved for a dreadful performance in which they were second best throughout.
With Lionel Messi absent due to illness, Kylian Mbappe provided their only real threat. But he had few chances to impress as the players behind him were out-fought and out-thought by their, seemingly, more motivated opponents.
Leandro Paredes and Georginio Wijnaldum were taken off as Pochettino tried to spark his side into life, while the ineffective Neymar walked straight down the tunnel after also being withdrawn late on.
PSG still remain well clear at the top of the table with 65 points from 29 games, 15 points ahead of Rennes, and also Marseille and Nice, who meet later on Sunday. Monaco move up to seventh on 44 points.
Line-ups
Monaco
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 16Nübel
- 26Aguilar
- 6Disasi
- 5Badiashile
- 12Caio Henrique
- 8TchouaméniBooked at 74mins
- 7Gelson MartinsBooked at 30minsSubstituted forVollandat 64'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 22Fofana
- 11de Souza OliveiraSubstituted forMaripánat 85'minutes
- 17GolovinSubstituted forJakobsat 69'minutes
- 10Ben YedderSubstituted forBoaduat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Maripán
- 9Boadu
- 14Jakobs
- 19Sidibé
- 30Mannone
- 31Volland
- 34Matsima
- 36Matazo
- 37Diop
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeBooked at 81mins
- 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forDialloat 77'minutes
- 15Danilo
- 8ParedesSubstituted forGueyeat 69'minutes
- 6Verratti
- 18WijnaldumSubstituted forIcardiat 69'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDraxlerat 77'minutes
- 7MbappéBooked at 52mins
Substitutes
- 9Icardi
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
- 24Kehrer
- 27Gueye
- 28Ebimbe
- 31Bitshiabu
- 34Simons
- 60Letellier
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 3, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ismail Jakobs (Monaco).
Post update
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Youssouf Fofana (Monaco).
Post update
Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Volland (Monaco).
Post update
Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ismail Jakobs (Monaco).
Post update
Offside, Monaco. Alexander Nübel tries a through ball, but Myron Boadu is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Guillermo Maripán replaces Jean Lucas.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Myron Boadu replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.
Post update
Goal! Monaco 3, Paris Saint Germain 0. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Monaco. Kevin Volland draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alexander Nübel.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a through ball.