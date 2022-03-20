Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gemma Davison has also had spells with Reading, Tottenham and in the USA

Former England winger Gemma Davison has rejoined Watford Women, the club where she began her career.

Davison has been a member of four Women's Super League winning teams, Chelsea (twice), Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 34-year-old was most recently with Aston Villa, signing a short-term contract with them last September.

Watford are 11th in the Women's Championship and the deal was completed in time for her to play against London City Lionesses on Sunday.

Davison won 16 international caps, scoring twice.