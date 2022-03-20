Boston chairman David Newton, Sir Jonathan Van Tam and Sir Chris Whitty

At the height of the pandemic, Jonathan Van-Tam and Chris Whitty were often together at Downing Street briefings, explaining the latest Covid situation to the nation.

It was a different venue on Saturday, however, after Van-Tam invited England's chief medical advisor and other Department of Health colleagues to a football game at his beloved Boston United.

The pair - both knighted in the New Year Honours list - were side by side to see the Pilgrims lose 2-1 at home to Gateshead.

Prof Van-Tam leaves his role as the government's deputy chief medical officer at the end of the month, so the match was one of their final chances for a sporting get together.

"They'd heard so much about Boston United and what a fantastic club it is, I think they all just wanted to see it for themselves. With me moving on this was one of the last opportunities to do that.

"It's sort of a leaving do - one of several - but yes it is a leaving do, I suppose," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire before kick-off.

Prof Van-Tam spoke about his 50-year love of Boston last year, having been taken to his first match by his grandfather at the age of seven.

He also personally vaccinated a number of the club's players and in November 2021, he was awarded the freedom of the borough in recognition of his role in the pandemic response.

Asked whether he also is a football fan, Gloucester-born Prof Whitty replied: "Not as much as JVT. I heard about Boston every single Monday morning, so I feel I know about it better than anyone in the country.

"I do follow football, but I don't have a team in the way that JVT does - JVT is my team."

The Department of Health contingent were among a crowd of 1,592, most of them hoping that Boston would live up to Prof Van-Tam's pre-match claim that they "play better against the top sides".

He said: "Anything is possible, but would I take a point? I probably would. I'm never happy with a point when three are on offer, but one has to be realistic."

Sadly for him, the game against the league leaders proved to be a reality check as Boston fell behind, thanks to an own goal by Tom Scott.

A penalty by Danny Elliott soon brought them level, but following a hold-up when assistant referee Stuart Richardson suffered an injury, Cedwyn Scott scored the decisive goal for Gateshead early in the second half.

It was Paul Cox's first home defeat since becoming Boston manager in January.