Euro 2020: Pick your Wales starting XI to face Austria
|Men's World Cup qualifier play-off semi-final: Wales v Austria
|Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights BBC Two Wales from 23:15 GMT and later on demand
Wales are two wins away from reaching World Cup for just the second time, so who would you pick for this week's play-off semi-final against Austria?
Do you start Gareth Bale if fit - even though he has played in only two games for Real Madrid since his last Wales appearance in November?
Is this the time to give youngsters like Brennan Johnson or Rubin Colwill a chance?
Or should manager Robert Page stick with tried and tested experience?
Wales will be without goalkeeper Kieffer Moore, Danny Ward, Tyler Roberts and James Lawrence because of injury, with Rabbi Matondo and keeper Tom King called up to the squad to help plug those gaps.
Select your formation and starting XI below - and you can share it on social media using #bbcfootball.
My Wales XI to play Austria
Pick your team for Wales' World Cup qualifier play-off semi-final - and then share it with your friends