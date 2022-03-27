Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 9.
Chelsea went top of the Women's Super League for the first time this season after thrashing second-bottom Leicester at King Power Stadium.
Chelsea became the first team to score three goals in the opening 10 minutes of a WSL match - with Guro Reiten, Sam Kerr and Beth England on target.
Aniek Nouwen struck before England, Reiten and Kerr all finished with two goals for the defending champions.
Substitutes Lauren James and Jessie Fleming then scored at the death.
Chelsea had the opportunity to replace Arsenal at the top of the table after the Gunners' game with Tottenham on Saturday was postponed because of coronavirus cases among the Spurs squad.
Leicester boss Lydia Bedford, whose side also lost 7-0 to Chelsea in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup last month, therefore said before Sunday's game that "the pressure is on" Chelsea.
But the visitors made a mockery of that, with Reiten curling in a third-minute free-kick before Kerr raced on to Millie Bright's through-ball and turned in the rebound after her first shot was saved.
On seven minutes, England flicked on a throw for Kerr before racing forward to get onto the return ball and fire into the top corner.
Nouwen turned in England's volley for Chelsea's fourth on 11 minutes before Reiten dinked a cross towards the far post for England to score with a 28th-minute header.
A similar ball by Norway midfielder Reiten then floated inside the far post in first-half stoppage time to make it 6-0 at half-time, and just two minutes after the restart, Australia forward Kerr headed in from England's chip.
James came off the bench to score her first goal for the club from Niamh Charles' late cross, before Fleming capped a fine flowing move to make the final score 9-0.
Chelsea are now unbeaten in eight in the league, winning their last five in all competitions, and are a point clear of Arsenal with five games left.
The margin of Sunday's victory also means Chelsea now have a better goal difference than Arsenal, who they also face in the Women's FA Cup semi-finals on 17 April.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Lambourne
- 14de Graaf
- 15Howard
- 6Brougham
- 22PlumptreSubstituted forBarkerat 31'minutes
- 23Purfield
- 27O'BrienSubstituted forBoddyat 79'minutes
- 3Tierney
- 8PikeSubstituted forRobinsonat 79'minutes
- 16Gregory
- 7Flint
Substitutes
- 12Goodwin
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 18Barker
- 24Boddy
- 40Robinson
- 48Harris
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Musovic
- 4Bright
- 3NouwenSubstituted forMjeldeat 62'minutes
- 7CarterSubstituted forErikssonat 62'minutes
- 21Charles
- 22Cuthbert
- 5IngleSubstituted forSpenceat 70'minutes
- 10JiSubstituted forFlemingat 45'minutes
- 11ReitenSubstituted forAnderssonat 71'minutes
- 20Kerr
- 9EnglandSubstituted forJamesat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Eriksson
- 17Fleming
- 18Mjelde
- 19James
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away14
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 9.
Post update
Attempt missed. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Elysia Boddy.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 9. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 8. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Niamh Charles.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Georgia Brougham.
Post update
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Monique Robinson replaces Molly Pike because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Elysia Boddy replaces Shannon O'Brien.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Jonna Andersson tries a through ball, but Jessie Fleming is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jonna Andersson replaces Guro Reiten.