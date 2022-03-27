The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women2

West Ham United Women 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion Women: Seagulls leapfrog Irons in table

Aileen Whelan celebrates with her Brighton team-mates
Aileen Whelan scored the opener in the third minute of the game

Brighton inflicted a rare home defeat on West Ham in the Women's Super League to move above their hosts into sixth place in the table.

Aileen Whelan got the visitors off to the perfect start when she finished smartly with only two minutes played.

And Brighton wrapped up the victory with 10 minutes to go when a Hammers mistake gave Inessa Kaagman a tap-in.

Hope Powell's side become only the second team to beat West Ham at home in the competition this season.

Champions Chelsea were the other, but the hosts' performance at the Chigwell Construction Stadium was not up to their usual standards on Sunday.

They were opened up by a swift early move from Brighton down the right that ended with Whelan sweeping into the corner from the edge of the box following Kaagman's cut-back.

Brighton looked more likely to add to their lead, with Danielle Carter heading over in the first half and testing home keeper Mackenzie Arnold with a low strike early in the second.

Megan Connolly also clipped the crossbar with a fierce effort from distance after the break.

Tameka Yallop had the hosts' best chance and brought a good save from Katie Startup after a neat ball across the box by Katerina Svitkova, but that was as close as West Ham came to levelling.

The hosts did begin to put some pressure on Brighton with crosses into the box late on, but were then undone by an error of their own at the back.

A mix-up in the Hammers backline meant the ball broke to Kaagman and she tapped into an empty net from inside the area.

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 23Cissoko
  • 5Flaherty
  • 22Fisk
  • 12LonghurstSubstituted forEvansat 74'minutes
  • 4StringerSubstituted forParkerat 68'minutes
  • 32BrynjarsdóttirSubstituted forFilisat 88'minutes
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 10Svitková
  • 13YallopSubstituted forHousseinat 88'minutes
  • 19Leon

Substitutes

  • 2Wyne
  • 7Evans
  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 25Garrard
  • 33Houssein

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 40Startup
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 20Williams
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 17Kullberg
  • 2Koivisto
  • 7Whelan
  • 8Connolly
  • 18CarterSubstituted forGibbonsat 69'minutes
  • 10KaagmanSubstituted forZigiotti Olmeat 82'minutes
  • 16BrazilSubstituted forLeeat 37'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 9Lee
  • 12Bance
  • 19Simpkins
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 24Symonds
Referee:
Paul Howard
Attendance:
1,411

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).

  4. Post update

    Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United Women. Katerina Svitková tries a through ball, but Yui Hasegawa is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Halle Houssein replaces Tameka Yallop.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Felicity Gibbons is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women).

  10. Post update

    Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Julia Zigiotti Olme replaces Inessa Kaagman.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women).

  15. Post update

    Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Lisa Evans replaces Kate Longhurst.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).

  20. Post update

    Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1713224774041
2Arsenal Women17124145103540
3Man Utd Women18105339182135
4Man City Women17102537201732
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6Brighton Women188192026-625
7West Ham Women186662125-424
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Everton Women1852111535-2017
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1840141443-2912
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

