West Ham United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

First Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arnold
- 23Cissoko
- 5Flaherty
- 22Fisk
- 12Longhurst
- 4Stringer
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 14Hasegawa
- 10Svitková
- 13Yallop
- 19Leon
Substitutes
- 2Wyne
- 7Evans
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 20Joel
- 25Garrard
- 33Houssein
Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 40Startup
- 6Le Tissier
- 20Williams
- 5Kerkdijk
- 17Kullberg
- 2Koivisto
- 7Whelan
- 8Connolly
- 18Carter
- 10Kaagman
- 16BrazilSubstituted forLeeat 37'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 9Lee
- 12Bance
- 19Simpkins
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 24Symonds
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Maya Le Tissier with a cross.
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).
Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Attempt saved. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Megan Connolly.
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Lee Geum-Min replaces Ellie Brazil because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Katerina Svitková.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Katie Startup tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.
Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danielle Carter tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ellie Brazil with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, West Ham United Women. Kate Longhurst tries a through ball, but Adriana Leon is caught offside.