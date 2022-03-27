The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1

West Ham United Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 23Cissoko
  • 5Flaherty
  • 22Fisk
  • 12Longhurst
  • 4Stringer
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 10Svitková
  • 13Yallop
  • 19Leon

Substitutes

  • 2Wyne
  • 7Evans
  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 25Garrard
  • 33Houssein

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 40Startup
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 20Williams
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 17Kullberg
  • 2Koivisto
  • 7Whelan
  • 8Connolly
  • 18Carter
  • 10Kaagman
  • 16BrazilSubstituted forLeeat 37'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 9Lee
  • 12Bance
  • 19Simpkins
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 24Symonds
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Maya Le Tissier with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).

  4. Post update

    Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Megan Connolly.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).

  8. Post update

    Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Lee Geum-Min replaces Ellie Brazil because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Katerina Svitková.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Katie Startup tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  14. Post update

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danielle Carter tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ellie Brazil with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United Women. Kate Longhurst tries a through ball, but Adriana Leon is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1713224473741
2Arsenal Women17124145103540
3Man Utd Women18105339182135
4Man City Women17102537201732
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6Brighton Women188191926-725
7West Ham Women186662124-324
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Everton Women1852111535-2017
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1840141440-2612
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

