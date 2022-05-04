Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women6B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0

Manchester City 6-0 Birmingham City: Birmingham relegated as City move to third

Last updated on 2022-05-04

Georgia Stanway scores for City
Only Chelsea have won more WSL points (32) than Manchester City (28) in 2022, while Birmingham have picked up the fewest points (seven)

Birmingham City were relegated from the Women's Super League after a crushing defeat by Manchester City, who moved back up to third place.

Georgia Stanway fired the hosts ahead before Lauren Hemp bundled in three minutes later.

Stanway latched on to a loose ball for the hosts' third before Alanna Kennedy, Chloe Kelly and Laura Coombs capped off a miserable night for Birmingham.

The loss brings the Blues' 11-year stint in the WSL to an end.

All six goals came in the second half and it took Stanway's rifled shot from 25 yards out to break down a dogged Birmingham defence, but once Hemp met Kelly's lofted pass to tuck past goalkeeper Emily Ramsey just three minutes later, the floodgates had opened for Manchester City.

Stanway, who has played at right-back for parts of the season because of her team's injury woes, scored her 13th goal of the season when she followed up on Hemp's parried shot, before Kennedy headed home the hosts' fourth.

Birmingham looked completely deflated when Kelly smashed into the back of the net from close range and Coombs buried her shot from outside the area to send the visitors down to the Championship.

The victory is Manchester City's 12th consecutive one across all competitions and leaves the prospect of Champions League football in their hands before they face Reading on Sunday on the final day of the season, while fourth-placed Manchester United face the tougher ask of an away trip to title-chasing Chelsea.

A sad day for the Blues

Birmingham were one of the founding members of the WSL but after several seasons battling the drop, a lack of investment and three changes of manager in the last 12 months, their limited resources and poor results have finally caught up with them.

They have won just two games this season - a shock victory over Arsenal and a 3-1 win over Brighton - losing 17 games.

Manchester City's second goal shot the Blues' confidence and, with their future in the Championship all but sealed, their attempts to stem the flow of goals from the hosts proved futile.

To rub salt into the wound, they will travel to local rivals Aston Villa on Sunday knowing their season is already over.

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3StokesSubstituted forBlakstadat 72'minutes
  • 10Stanway
  • 24WalshSubstituted forCoombsat 72'minutes
  • 19WeirSubstituted forAngeldahlat 73'minutes
  • 13RasoSubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
  • 21ShawSubstituted forWhiteat 73'minutes
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 9Kelly
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 18White
  • 30Mace
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Keating
  • 41Blakstad

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 3Scott
  • 4Quinn
  • 30LawleySubstituted forQuinnat 60'minutes
  • 32Cowie
  • 14Finn
  • 7SarriSubstituted forWhelanat 79'minutes
  • 10Murray
  • 8Robertson
  • 11PennockSubstituted forEwensat 79'minutes
  • 12SmithSubstituted forWhippat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hourihan
  • 2Sandvej
  • 9Ewens
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Whipp
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 27Jenner
  • 36Worsey
Referee:
Elizabeth Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home29
Away1
Shots on Target
Home12
Away0
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City Women 6, Birmingham City Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 6, Birmingham City Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 6, Birmingham City Women 0. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julie Blakstad following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Lucy Whipp.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl tries a through ball, but Ellen White is caught offside.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Sarah Ewens replaces Jade Pennock.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Emily Whelan replaces Veatriki Sarri.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 4, Birmingham City Women 0. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl replaces Caroline Weir.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ellen White replaces Khadija Shaw.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Julie Blakstad replaces Demi Stokes.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women2117225894953
2Arsenal Women21164163105352
3Man City Women21142556223444
4Man Utd Women21126343182542
5Tottenham Women218582323029
6West Ham Women217682331-827
7Brighton Women2181122337-1425
8Reading Women2174102136-1525
9Aston Villa Women2163121339-2621
10Everton Women2154121740-2319
11Leicester City Women2141161452-3813
12B'ham City Women2122171451-378
