Match ends, Manchester City Women 6, Birmingham City Women 0.
Birmingham City were relegated from the Women's Super League after a crushing defeat by Manchester City, who moved back up to third place.
Georgia Stanway fired the hosts ahead before Lauren Hemp bundled in three minutes later.
Stanway latched on to a loose ball for the hosts' third before Alanna Kennedy, Chloe Kelly and Laura Coombs capped off a miserable night for Birmingham.
The loss brings the Blues' 11-year stint in the WSL to an end.
All six goals came in the second half and it took Stanway's rifled shot from 25 yards out to break down a dogged Birmingham defence, but once Hemp met Kelly's lofted pass to tuck past goalkeeper Emily Ramsey just three minutes later, the floodgates had opened for Manchester City.
Stanway, who has played at right-back for parts of the season because of her team's injury woes, scored her 13th goal of the season when she followed up on Hemp's parried shot, before Kennedy headed home the hosts' fourth.
Birmingham looked completely deflated when Kelly smashed into the back of the net from close range and Coombs buried her shot from outside the area to send the visitors down to the Championship.
The victory is Manchester City's 12th consecutive one across all competitions and leaves the prospect of Champions League football in their hands before they face Reading on Sunday on the final day of the season, while fourth-placed Manchester United face the tougher ask of an away trip to title-chasing Chelsea.
A sad day for the Blues
Birmingham were one of the founding members of the WSL but after several seasons battling the drop, a lack of investment and three changes of manager in the last 12 months, their limited resources and poor results have finally caught up with them.
They have won just two games this season - a shock victory over Arsenal and a 3-1 win over Brighton - losing 17 games.
Manchester City's second goal shot the Blues' confidence and, with their future in the Championship all but sealed, their attempts to stem the flow of goals from the hosts proved futile.
To rub salt into the wound, they will travel to local rivals Aston Villa on Sunday knowing their season is already over.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 3StokesSubstituted forBlakstadat 72'minutes
- 10Stanway
- 24WalshSubstituted forCoombsat 72'minutes
- 19WeirSubstituted forAngeldahlat 73'minutes
- 13RasoSubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
- 21ShawSubstituted forWhiteat 73'minutes
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 9Kelly
- 12Angeldahl
- 18White
- 30Mace
- 34Benameur
- 35Keating
- 41Blakstad
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ramsey
- 3Scott
- 4Quinn
- 30LawleySubstituted forQuinnat 60'minutes
- 32Cowie
- 14Finn
- 7SarriSubstituted forWhelanat 79'minutes
- 10Murray
- 8Robertson
- 11PennockSubstituted forEwensat 79'minutes
- 12SmithSubstituted forWhippat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hourihan
- 2Sandvej
- 9Ewens
- 17Quinn
- 19Whipp
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 36Worsey
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home80%
- Away20%
- Shots
- Home29
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 6, Birmingham City Women 0.
Post update
Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 6, Birmingham City Women 0. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julie Blakstad following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georgia Stanway.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Lucy Whipp.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 5, Birmingham City Women 0. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl tries a through ball, but Ellen White is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Sarah Ewens replaces Jade Pennock.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Emily Whelan replaces Veatriki Sarri.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 4, Birmingham City Women 0. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Post update
Attempt missed. Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Filippa Angeldahl.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Filippa Angeldahl replaces Caroline Weir.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Ellen White replaces Khadija Shaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Julie Blakstad replaces Demi Stokes.