Match ends, Manchester United Women 3, Everton Women 1.
Manchester United came from behind to beat Everton in their first Women's Super League match at Old Trafford in front of fans.
Claire Emslie fired Everton into the lead with an excellent finish in front of a season-high WSL crowd of 20,241.
Alessia Russo equalised with a looping header before skipper Katie Zelem made it 2-1 from the penalty spot.
Russo added a late third with another header - her ninth goal in the WSL this season - to seal three crucial points.
- Follow Sunday's Women's Super League action
- Five games to go - what's to play for in the WSL?
- How Man Utd's academy is planning for the future
The win keeps Marc Skinner's United on course for a top-three finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
With four matches left, they are three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.
This was the second time United had staged a WSL game at Old Trafford, but last season's 2-0 win over West Ham was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, there was a carnival atmosphere inside the ground as thousands of fans took advantage of reduced ticket prices to watch the team at the famous venue.
Scotland forward Emslie silenced the home support with a composed fourth-minute finish after United were caught out by a counter-attack.
However, United soon settled and Russo's header from Ona Batlle's cross made it 1-1 in the 35th minute before Zelem put United ahead for the first time from the spot after substitute Lucy Graham fouled Martha Thomas.
It was a fairy tale moment for Manchester-born Zelem who, when she was young, used to wave the Champions League banner in the centre circle at Old Trafford when the men's team walked out on a European night.
Now the England midfielder can add scoring in front of the Stretford End to her CV. Forward Russo rounded off the victory with her second six minutes from time.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle Pascual
- 12Ladd
- 3ThorisdottirBooked at 14mins
- 6Blundell
- 10Zelem
- 14GroenenSubstituted forMooreat 82'minutes
- 9ThomasSubstituted forHansonat 72'minutes
- 7TooneSubstituted forRisaat 89'minutes
- 11Galton
- 23RussoSubstituted forBruunat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 4Moore
- 8Risa
- 16Bruun
- 18Hanson
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
Everton Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1MacIver
- 3Turner
- 5BjörnSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
- 20Finnigan
- 6GeorgeBooked at 49mins
- 30Pattinson
- 11Emslie
- 22Galli
- 8Christiansen
- 7DaliSubstituted forBennisonat 70'minutes
- 9DugganSubstituted forMagillat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Magill
- 13Gauvin
- 17Graham
- 18Brosnan
- 21Maier
- 26Clinton
- 28Bennison
- 31Weir
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Everton Women 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jade Moore (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Sandy MacIver.
Post update
Attempt missed. Signe Bruun (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Poppy Pattinson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Signe Bruun replaces Alessia Russo.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Vilde Risa replaces Ella Toone.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdottir.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 3, Everton Women 1. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Jade Moore replaces Jackie Groenen.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Kirsty Hanson tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Kirsty Hanson tries a through ball, but Ella Toone is caught offside.
Post update
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Claire Emslie (Everton Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Alessia Russo tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Kirsty Hanson replaces Martha Thomas.