Man Utd WomenManchester United Women3Everton WomenEverton Women1

Manchester United Women 3-1 Everton Women: Alessia Russo scores twice in comeback victory

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Alessia Russo heads Manchester United's equaliser against Everton at Old Trafford in the Women's Super League
Alessia Russo has scored nine goals in the Women's Super League this season

Manchester United came from behind to beat Everton in their first Women's Super League match at Old Trafford in front of fans.

Claire Emslie fired Everton into the lead with an excellent finish in front of a season-high WSL crowd of 20,241.

Alessia Russo equalised with a looping header before skipper Katie Zelem made it 2-1 from the penalty spot.

Russo added a late third with another header - her ninth goal in the WSL this season - to seal three crucial points.

The win keeps Marc Skinner's United on course for a top-three finish and a place in next season's Champions League.

With four matches left, they are three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

This was the second time United had staged a WSL game at Old Trafford, but last season's 2-0 win over West Ham was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, there was a carnival atmosphere inside the ground as thousands of fans took advantage of reduced ticket prices to watch the team at the famous venue.

Everton's Claire Emslie celebrates scoring for Everton against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Women's Super League
Everton's Claire Emslie celebrates giving Everton the lead at Old Trafford

Scotland forward Emslie silenced the home support with a composed fourth-minute finish after United were caught out by a counter-attack.

However, United soon settled and Russo's header from Ona Batlle's cross made it 1-1 in the 35th minute before Zelem put United ahead for the first time from the spot after substitute Lucy Graham fouled Martha Thomas.

It was a fairy tale moment for Manchester-born Zelem who, when she was young, used to wave the Champions League banner in the centre circle at Old Trafford when the men's team walked out on a European night.

Now the England midfielder can add scoring in front of the Stretford End to her CV. Forward Russo rounded off the victory with her second six minutes from time.

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle Pascual
  • 12Ladd
  • 3ThorisdottirBooked at 14mins
  • 6Blundell
  • 10Zelem
  • 14GroenenSubstituted forMooreat 82'minutes
  • 9ThomasSubstituted forHansonat 72'minutes
  • 7TooneSubstituted forRisaat 89'minutes
  • 11Galton
  • 23RussoSubstituted forBruunat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 4Moore
  • 8Risa
  • 16Bruun
  • 18Hanson
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Everton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1MacIver
  • 3Turner
  • 5BjörnSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6GeorgeBooked at 49mins
  • 30Pattinson
  • 11Emslie
  • 22Galli
  • 8Christiansen
  • 7DaliSubstituted forBennisonat 70'minutes
  • 9DugganSubstituted forMagillat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Magill
  • 13Gauvin
  • 17Graham
  • 18Brosnan
  • 21Maier
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Bennison
  • 31Weir
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away6

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1713224273541
2Arsenal Women17124145103540
3Man Utd Women18105339182135
4Man City Women17102537201732
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6Brighton Women188191926-725
7West Ham Women186662124-324
8Reading Women187382029-924
9Everton Women1852111535-2017
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1840141438-2412
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

