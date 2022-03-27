Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

By Neil Johnston BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Alessia Russo has scored nine goals in the Women's Super League this season

Manchester United came from behind to beat Everton in their first Women's Super League match at Old Trafford in front of fans.

Claire Emslie fired Everton into the lead with an excellent finish in front of a season-high WSL crowd of 20,241.

Alessia Russo equalised with a looping header before skipper Katie Zelem made it 2-1 from the penalty spot.

Russo added a late third with another header - her ninth goal in the WSL this season - to seal three crucial points.

The win keeps Marc Skinner's United on course for a top-three finish and a place in next season's Champions League.

With four matches left, they are three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

This was the second time United had staged a WSL game at Old Trafford, but last season's 2-0 win over West Ham was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, there was a carnival atmosphere inside the ground as thousands of fans took advantage of reduced ticket prices to watch the team at the famous venue.

Everton's Claire Emslie celebrates giving Everton the lead at Old Trafford

Scotland forward Emslie silenced the home support with a composed fourth-minute finish after United were caught out by a counter-attack.

However, United soon settled and Russo's header from Ona Batlle's cross made it 1-1 in the 35th minute before Zelem put United ahead for the first time from the spot after substitute Lucy Graham fouled Martha Thomas.

It was a fairy tale moment for Manchester-born Zelem who, when she was young, used to wave the Champions League banner in the centre circle at Old Trafford when the men's team walked out on a European night.

Now the England midfielder can add scoring in front of the Stretford End to her CV. Forward Russo rounded off the victory with her second six minutes from time.