The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0Everton WomenEverton Women1

Manchester United Women v Everton Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle Pascual
  • 12Ladd
  • 3ThorisdottirBooked at 14mins
  • 6Blundell
  • 10Zelem
  • 14Groenen
  • 9Thomas
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 4Moore
  • 8Risa
  • 16Bruun
  • 18Hanson
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Everton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1MacIver
  • 3Turner
  • 5Björn
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 30Pattinson
  • 11Emslie
  • 22Galli
  • 8Christiansen
  • 7Dali
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 10Magill
  • 13Gauvin
  • 17Graham
  • 18Brosnan
  • 21Maier
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Bennison
  • 31Weir
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claire Emslie (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Duggan.

  3. Booking

    Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women).

  5. Post update

    Toni Duggan (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maria Thorisdottir.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women).

  8. Post update

    Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Everton Women. Nathalie Björn tries a through ball, but Toni Duggan is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women).

  11. Post update

    Toni Duggan (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Martha Thomas.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 0, Everton Women 1. Claire Emslie (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kenza Dali.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).

  16. Post update

    Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women17124145103540
2Chelsea Women1612223873138
3Man Utd Women1895436181832
4Man City Women17102537201732
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6West Ham Women176652123-224
7Reading Women187382029-924
8Brighton Women177191826-822
9Everton Women1862101532-1720
10Aston Villa Women1852111232-2017
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

