Manchester United Women v Everton Women

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Poppy Pattinson.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle Pascual
- 12Ladd
- 3ThorisdottirBooked at 14mins
- 6Blundell
- 10Zelem
- 14Groenen
- 9Thomas
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 4Moore
- 8Risa
- 16Bruun
- 18Hanson
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
Everton Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1MacIver
- 3Turner
- 5Björn
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 30Pattinson
- 11Emslie
- 22Galli
- 8Christiansen
- 7Dali
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 10Magill
- 13Gauvin
- 17Graham
- 18Brosnan
- 21Maier
- 26Clinton
- 28Bennison
- 31Weir
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Claire Emslie (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Duggan.
Booking
Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women).
Toni Duggan (Everton Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maria Thorisdottir.
Foul by Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Claire Emslie (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Everton Women. Nathalie Björn tries a through ball, but Toni Duggan is caught offside.
Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Toni Duggan (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 0, Everton Women 1. Claire Emslie (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kenza Dali.
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).
Post update
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.