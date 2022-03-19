Italian Serie A
CagliariCagliari0AC MilanAC Milan1

Cagliari 0-1 AC Milan: Ismael Bennacer restores three-point lead

Ismael Bennacer scores for AC Milan at Cagliari
The top four in the table are separated by 10 points

AC Milan survived a late scare at Cagliari to restore their three-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer volleyed in from Olivier Giroud's lay-off to break the deadlock just before the hour mark.

Leonardo Pavoletti's 90th-minute header struck the Milan crossbar as they held on for a third straight 1-0 win.

Giroud and Brahim Diaz fired wide before half-time, while Franck Kessie's long-range strike hit a post.

Napoli, who earlier came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Udinese, are second in the table.

Udinese led through Gerard Deulofeu, but Napoli's Victor Osimhen made it four goals in two games with a rapid double early in the second half.

Udinese's on-loan Arsenal defender Pablo Mari was shown a red card late on.

Defending champions Inter Milan drew 1-1 at home to Fiorentina to trail rivals Milan by six points, albeit with a game in hand.

Lucas Torreira put Fiorentina in front just after half-time before Denzel Dumfries hit straight back.

Line-ups

Cagliari

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 28Cragno
  • 3Goldaniga
  • 66Lovato
  • 15Altare
  • 27GrassiSubstituted forKeitaat 82'minutes
  • 12BellanovaBooked at 77minsSubstituted forPereiroat 82'minutes
  • 8Marin
  • 29Chagas EstevaoSubstituted forZappaat 75'minutes
  • 22LykogiannisSubstituted forDeiolaat 68'minutes
  • 30Pavoletti
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão

Substitutes

  • 1Aresti
  • 9Keita
  • 14Deiola
  • 20Pereiro
  • 23Ceppitelli
  • 25Zappa
  • 31Radunovic
  • 32Ceter
  • 33Obert
  • 39Kourfalidis
  • 44Carboni

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 4Bennacer
  • 79Kessié
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 78'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forKrunicat 72'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 72'minutes
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 8Tonali
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Rebic
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 25Florenzi
  • 33Krunic
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamCagliariAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home13
Away21
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cagliari 0, AC Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cagliari 0, AC Milan 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.

  4. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Giorgio Altare.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer.

  6. Post update

    Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Giorgio Altare (Cagliari).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).

  9. Post update

    Edoardo Goldaniga (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Mike Maignan (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Keita Baldé (Cagliari).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Razvan Marin (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Gabriele Zappa with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matteo Lovato (Cagliari) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Razvan Marin with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Davide Calabria.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Olivier Giroud.

  17. Post update

    Davide Calabria (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Keita Baldé (Cagliari).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan30206456292766
2Napoli30196553223163
3Inter Milan29179362243860
4Juventus29168545261956
5Lazio29147858421649
6Atalanta28139650311948
7Roma29146947351248
8Fiorentina291451048381047
9Sassuolo30111095549643
10Hellas Verona29118105446841
11Torino2998123430435
12Bologna2896133243-1133
13Empoli2988134054-1432
14Udinese28612103646-1030
15Spezia3085173154-2329
16Sampdoria2975173751-1426
17Cagliari30510152854-2625
18Venezia2857162552-2722
19Genoa30216122347-2422
20Salernitana2737172263-4116
View full Italian Serie A table

