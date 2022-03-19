Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Runaway Scottish League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts were held to a second straight goalless draw at 10-man Elgin City.

Annan further cemented second place with a 3-0 win at Stirling Albion, for their fourth league victory in a row.

They moved five points clear of third-place Forfar after they failed to win away to Albion Rovers.

Darren Christie snatched Stenhousemuir a 1-1 draw at bottom-of-the-table Cowdenbeath, hitting the leveller in the third minute of added time.

Fraser Mullen thought his 79th-minute penalty would prove enough for Cowdenbeath, only for Christie to pop up at the death and sneak his side a point.

On Friday, Stranraer were 2-1 winners over managerless Edinburgh City.

Kelty, who lead League 2 by 13 points, were up against 10 men when Elgin had Robin Omar sent off for a second bookable offence just shy of the hour-mark, but could not take advantage.

But they did extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Tommy Goss' second-half double sealed the win for Annan away to Stirling, after Aidan Smith had broken the deadlock just before the break.