German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich4Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0

Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin: Robert Lewandowski equals Gerd Muller record in comfortable win for champions

Robert Lewandowski scoring his penalty against Union Berlin
Robert Lewandowski has now scored 43 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season

Robert Lewandowski scored twice to move to 31 Bundesliga goals for the season as Bayern Munich thrashed Union Berlin to go seven points clear at the top.

The Poland striker has now scored 30 or more Bundesliga goals in a season five times, equalling the record set by Germany legend Gerd Muller.

His penalty made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time, before tapping home Bayern's fourth just after the break.

Kingsley Coman and Tanguy Nianzou were also on target.

France winger Coman opened the scoring early with a swerving long-range drive that deceived Union Berlin goalkeeper Andreas Luthe.

Robin Knoche and Taiwo Awoniyi then both went close as the visitors threatened an equaliser.

But it was Bayern who scored next when Nianzou powered home a header from Joshua Kimmich's corner for his first goal for the club.

It was 3-0 when Lewandowski was fouled by Luthe in the area for a penalty, which he comfortably dispatched.

The 33-year-old wrapped up victory 90 seconds into the second half when he tapped home Jamal Musiala's low cross.

It was a convincing performance by Julian Nagelsmann's side, who had drawn their past two league games but remain on course for a record-extending 10th Bundesliga title.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund can reduce the gap back to four points with a win at Koln on Sunday.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 44Stanisic
  • 23NianzouBooked at 74mins
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forTolissoat 75'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forRocaat 75'minutes
  • 42MusialaBooked at 51minsSubstituted forSabitzerat 62'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 75'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 68'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 7Gnabry
  • 8Goretzka
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich

Union Berlin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Luthe
  • 3Jaeckel
  • 31Knoche
  • 25BaumgartlBooked at 39mins
  • 6Ryerson
  • 24HaraguchiSubstituted forUjahat 84'minutes
  • 8Khedira
  • 30MöhwaldSubstituted forSchäferat 62'minutes
  • 20Oczipka
  • 27BeckerSubstituted forMichelat 73'minutes
  • 14AwoniyiSubstituted forVoglsammerat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Voglsammer
  • 10Michel
  • 11Ujah
  • 13Schäfer
  • 17Behrens
  • 19Rønnow
  • 29Dehl
  • 38Somnitz
  • 39Abdullahi
Referee:
Harm Osmers
Attendance:
37,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamUnion Berlin
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Roca (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Hernández.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Anthony Ujah replaces Genki Haraguchi.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).

  8. Post update

    Bastian Oczipka (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Roca.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Corentin Tolisso replaces Joshua Kimmich.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marc Roca replaces Leroy Sané.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Choupo-Moting replaces Thomas Müller.

  13. Booking

    Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).

  15. Post update

    Sven Michel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Sven Michel replaces Sheraldo Becker.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Kingsley Coman.

  18. Post update

    Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. András Schäfer tries a through ball, but Andreas Voglsammer is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.

  20. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th March 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich27203481285363
2B Dortmund26182666372956
3B Leverkusen26136764412345
4Freiburg27129643291445
5RB Leipzig26135857302744
6Hoffenheim2713594940944
7Köln2610973739-239
8Union Berlin2710893338-538
9Mainz26114113930937
10Frankfurt2610793938137
11VfL Bochum2695122837-932
12Wolfsburg2694132940-1131
13B Mgladbach2686123651-1530
14Stuttgart2768133550-1526
15Augsburg2668122944-1526
16Hertha Berlin2775152960-3126
17Arminia Bielefeld27510122238-1625
18Fürth2736182470-4615
View full German Bundesliga table

