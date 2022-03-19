Aaron Ramsdale: Arsenal goalkeeper set to miss England games with hip problem
Last updated on .From the section England
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will miss England's internationals during the next fortnight after suffering a hip injury.
The 23-year-old was absent for the Gunners' 1-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday.
Ramsdale had been named in Gareth Southgate's 25-man party for the friendly matches against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.
But manager Mikel Arteta said he will be out "for a few weeks".
The trip to Villa Park was the first game Ramsdale had failed to start in the Premier League since replacing Bernd Leno as first-choice keeper following a 5-0 defeat by Manchester City in August.
Southgate has already lost Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to a hamstring injury, after he withdrew on Friday.
