Manchester United are considering a bid for Dundee United's 30-year-old Swiss goalkeeper, Benjamin Siegrist, as further cover for David de Gea. (The Sun On Sunday) external-link

Dundee United have been left searching for a new goalkeeping coach for the run-in to the season after former Hibernian number one Tony Caig left for Newcastle United. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

Six of Ukraine's current squad, who are due to face Scotland in a World Cup play-off semi-final in June, have announced they have joined the military to fight against Russia's invasion of the country. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke thinks it should not be a problem for Aaron Hickey to switch from left-back to the right after the Bologna 19-year-old's first call-up to the senior squad. (Sunday Post) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is considering arranging a bounce game during the international break to help players who have not been called up by their countries remain sharp ahead of their next league game against title rivals Rangers. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

The Old Firm clash in Australia in November is heading for a 85,000 sell-out - even although there are strong suggestions Rangers might pull out of the proposed match against Celtic. (Scottish Sunday Express) external-link

A supercomputer has calculated that Rangers have only a 3% chance of winning the Europa League, with Barcelona favourites with a 32% chance. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says it is more likely his children will force him to watch cartoons on TV than title rivals Rangers' televised game against Dundee on Sunday. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Dundee have removed a banner by new supporters group "Section 18" from Dens Park after a social media storm over alleged "fascist insignia", with the logo featuring a skull in a hooded jacket, surrounded by laurel wreath. (The Courier) external-link

It is increasingly likely that 27-year-old striker Danny Mullen, who is out of contract this summer, will leave Dundee at the end of the season whether or not the club avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Hibernian will appeal against the red card shown to Ryan Porteous during Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen, with the Edinburgh club fearing the 22-year-old centre-half could miss up to four games due to suspension. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link