Match ends, Scotland U21 0, Turkey U21 2.
Scotland's hopes of qualifying for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship are all but over after being outclassed by Turkey.
Furkan Bayir's first-half strike was reward for the visitors' dominance at Tynecastle as Scotland struggled.
Kartal Yilmaz's heavily deflected strike sealed Scotland's fate with 20 minutes left.
Turkey go above Scotland into third in Group I, behind Belgium and Denmark.
With the Belgians well clear at the top of the section and Scotland now five points behind the Danes having played a game more, their chances of reaching the Euros are slim.
The nine group winners and best runner-up qualify automatically for the tournament in Romania and Georgia next year, with the rest of the second-placed sides entering the play-offs.
Scotland's preparations for the visit of Turkey were hampered by the absence of head coach Scott Gemmill because of Covid-19, and they put in a disjointed display.
Defender Lewis Mayo was denied inside the first two minutes but after that the Scots were second best, and fell behind when Bayir tapped home Baris Yilmaz's cross.
And they were fortunate to go in at the break just one goal down as the visitors went close on a number of occasions.
Mayo had another good chance from a free-kick but headed wide, after stand-in boss Peter Houston introduced Connor Barron, Josh Campbell and Zak Rudden at the break to try to arrest Scotland's problems against a more experienced Turkish outfit.
The trio made a difference, but just as Scotland were growing into the game, Turkey finally got their second goal.
Yilmaz smashed an initially harmless shot towards goal, but Stephen Welsh's attempted block took the ball past a helpless Cieran Slicker.
Scotland now travel to Kazakhstan for their sixth qualifier on Tuesday against the section's bottom side.
Line-ups
Scotland U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slicker
- 2RamsayBooked at 73mins
- 5Welsh
- 4Mayo
- 3Doig
- 7BanksSubstituted forRuddenat 45'minutes
- 19WilliamsonSubstituted forSmithat 82'minutes
- 15HighSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutesBooked at 52mins
- 10LeonardBooked at 38minsSubstituted forBarronat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
- 11Middleton
- 8FioriniSubstituted forHendersonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Clayton
- 9Rudden
- 12Hogarth
- 14Graham
- 16Barron
- 17Henderson
- 18Burroughs
- 20Smith
- 23Campbell
Turkey U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Destanoglu
- 2Balci
- 4Bayir
- 5Özkaçar
- 3SertelBooked at 68mins
- 18AkmanBooked at 73minsSubstituted forAydinat 90+1'minutes
- 6HaspolatSubstituted forGünerenat 90+1'minutes
- 8Yilmaz
- 15YilmazBooked at 34minsSubstituted forBayrakdarat 67'minutes
- 20KesginSubstituted forGünesat 72'minutes
- 21ÇukurSubstituted forDestanat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Bayrakdar
- 9Destan
- 10Günes
- 11Aydin
- 12Alemdar
- 16Kaplan
- 17Güneren
- 19Gümüskaya
- 22Saatci
- Referee:
- Andrei Chivulete
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scotland U21 0, Turkey U21 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey U21. Oguz Aydin replaces Ali Akman.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey U21. Ali Kaan Güneren replaces Dogucan Haspolat.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey U21. Enis Destan replaces Tiago Çukur.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Connor Smith replaces Ben Williamson.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Jay Henderson replaces Lewis Fiorini.
Booking
Calvin Ramsay (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ali Akman (Turkey U21) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Own Goal by Stephen Welsh, Scotland U21. Scotland U21 0, Turkey U21 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey U21. Umut Günes replaces Kerem Atakan Kesgin.
Booking
Cemali Sertel (Turkey U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey U21. Gökdeniz Bayrakdar replaces Baris Alper Yilmaz.
Booking
Connor Barron (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Josh Campbell (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Zak Rudden replaces Scott Banks.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Josh Campbell replaces Scott High.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Connor Barron replaces Marc Leonard.
Second Half
Second Half begins Scotland U21 0, Turkey U21 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Scotland U21 0, Turkey U21 1.