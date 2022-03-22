Scottish Championship
DunfermlineDunfermline4Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1

Dunfermline Athletic 4-1 Partick Thistle: First-half goals power hosts off bottom spot

Dom Thomas
Dom Thomas, right, inspired Dunfermline's victory, assisting two and scoring one of their four goals

Dunfermline Athletic climbed off the foot of the Scottish Championship by roaring back to beat Partick Thistle.

The hosts fell behind to Ross Docherty's fine early curler, but soon responded with three first-half goals.

Lewis Mayo spooned into his own net, before Matthew Todd and Josh Edwards were teed up by Dom Thomas.

It was Thomas who sealed Dunfermline's first win in seven games late on, moving them three points clear of Queen of the South, while Thistle sit fourth.

This was a damaging third-straight defeat for Ian McCall's men, three days after the 4-0 trouncing dished out by Hamilton Academical, and four before travelling to league leaders Kilmarnock.

They were motoring along so well early in the game, when Edwards' misplaced header allowed them to steal in behind the home defence, and Scott Tiffoney teed up captain Docherty to bend delightfully beyond Deniz Mehmet.

Their lead evaporated five minutes later, the first of a triple gut-punch delivered by John Hughes' reinvigorated troops. Todd's cross was shanked hideously into the Thistle net by Mayo.

Then Thomas grabbed things by the scruff, proving a constant pest down the left flank. His bamboozling footwork and terrific cross was expertly placed on to the head of Todd, who thundered home.

Thomas was as it again soon after, cutting back for Edwards to drive in the third.

And it should have been 4-1 before the interval when Steven Lawless saw his deflected shot held by Jamie Sneddon at the second attempt.

The new half was less incident-packed, though Kevin O'Hara was booked for diving when the impressive striker hit the deck in the away box.

Thomas put the icing on a juicy Dunfermline cake late on, burning away on the counter and fizzing a left-foot howitzer through Sneddon.

A stoppage-time injury to Lawless was the only blight on the Fife side's evening, and they almost bagged a fifth at the death, Nikolay Todorov rounding Sneddon but trundling too far wide to direct his shot on target.

Line-ups

Dunfermline

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 29Mehmet
  • 26ToddSubstituted forComrieat 89'minutes
  • 25Ambrose
  • 5DonaldsonSubstituted forBreenat 89'minutes
  • 3Edwards
  • 16Pybus
  • 8Chalmers
  • 21LawlessSubstituted forat 90+2'minutes
  • 39PolworthSubstituted forTodorovat 85'minutes
  • 23ThomasSubstituted forDowat 85'minutes
  • 7O'HaraBooked at 59minsSubstituted forAllanat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Comrie
  • 4Martin
  • 10Todorov
  • 11Dow
  • 12Breen
  • 18Allan
  • 20Alexander
  • 22Jones
  • 28Cole

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKennaSubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes
  • 4Mayo
  • 3HoltBooked at 53mins
  • 2FosterBooked at 63minsSubstituted forAkinolaat 65'minutes
  • 22Crawford
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7TiffoneySubstituted forBellat 72'minutes
  • 11SmithSubstituted forTurnerat 59'minutes
  • 25AlegríaSubstituted forHendrieat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Turner
  • 13Firth
  • 15Bell
  • 17Murray
  • 18Akinola
  • 30Stanway
  • 33Hendrie
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
3,380

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 4, Partick Thistle 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 4, Partick Thistle 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikolay Todorov (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Allan.

  4. Post update

    Steven Lawless went off injured after Dunfermline Athletic had used all subs.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Rhys Breen replaces Coll Donaldson.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aaron Comrie replaces Matthew Todd.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Crawford (Partick Thistle).

  8. Post update

    Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Paul Allan replaces Kevin O'Hara.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Nikolay Todorov replaces Liam Polworth.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Ryan Dow replaces Dom Thomas.

  12. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 4, Partick Thistle 1. Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dan Pybus.

  15. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Steven Bell (Partick Thistle).

  18. Post update

    Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Steven Bell replaces Scott Tiffoney.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock30175841212056
2Arbroath301412441221954
3Inverness CT301210841291246
4Partick Thistle3012994234845
5Raith Rovers30101283737042
6Morton30811113340-735
7Hamilton30811113545-1035
8Ayr3088143044-1432
9Dunfermline30514113145-1429
10Queen of Sth3068163044-1426
View full Scottish Championship table

