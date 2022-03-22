Dunfermline Athletic v Partick Thistle

DunfermlineDunfermline19:05Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Line-ups
Dunfermline
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 41Stolarczyk
- 26Todd
- 25Ambrose
- 5Donaldson
- 3Edwards
- 16Pybus
- 8Chalmers
- 21Lawless
- 39Polworth
- 23Thomas
- 7O'Hara
Substitutes
- 2Comrie
- 4Martin
- 10Todorov
- 11Dow
- 12Breen
- 18Allan
- 20Alexander
- 22Jones
- 28Cole
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Sneddon
- 16McKenna
- 2Foster
- 4Mayo
- 3Holt
- 7Tiffoney
- 23Docherty
- 8Bannigan
- 22Crawford
- 11Smith
- 25Alegría
Substitutes
- 6Turner
- 13Firth
- 15Bell
- 17Murray
- 18Akinola
- 30Stanway
- 33Hendrie
- Referee:
- Steven McLean