Scottish Championship
DunfermlineDunfermline19:05Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Dunfermline

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 41Stolarczyk
  • 26Todd
  • 25Ambrose
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Edwards
  • 16Pybus
  • 8Chalmers
  • 21Lawless
  • 39Polworth
  • 23Thomas
  • 7O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 2Comrie
  • 4Martin
  • 10Todorov
  • 11Dow
  • 12Breen
  • 18Allan
  • 20Alexander
  • 22Jones
  • 28Cole

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 2Foster
  • 4Mayo
  • 3Holt
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 22Crawford
  • 11Smith
  • 25Alegría

Substitutes

  • 6Turner
  • 13Firth
  • 15Bell
  • 17Murray
  • 18Akinola
  • 30Stanway
  • 33Hendrie
Referee:
Steven McLean

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock30175841212056
2Arbroath301412441221954
3Inverness CT301210841291246
4Partick Thistle29129841301145
5Raith Rovers30101283737042
6Morton30811113340-735
7Hamilton30811113545-1035
8Ayr3088143044-1432
9Queen of Sth3068163044-1426
10Dunfermline29414112744-1726
