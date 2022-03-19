Last updated on .From the section Salford City

The 12,000-capacity AJ Bell Stadium holds more than twice as many spectators as Salford City's Peninsula Stadium

Salford City hope to move to the AJ Bell Stadium in time for the start of the 2023-24 season.

The League Two club have been in talks with Super League side Salford City Reds about the rugby league side moving to their Peninsula Stadium next year.

Premiership rugby union side Sale Sharks currently share the AJ Bell with the Super League side.

Salford City Reds' rental agreement with the 12,000-capacity AJ Bell Stadium ends in 2023.

"We still have some work to do so we are today confirming that for the 2022-23 season we will be remaining at The Peninsula Stadium," a Salford City club statement read.

"However we are optimistic that a deal will still be done and in principle things are agreed, there are just some particulars that still need working out in respect of the future of Salford Red Devils."

Salford City, who are part-owned by former Manchester United players David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and Gary and Phil Neville, are 12th in League Two.

The 5,100-capacity Peninsula Stadium has been the club's home since 1978 and played host to four promotions in five years as City rose from the Northern Premier League Division One North to League Two from 2015 to 2020, with the help of the former Manchester United players and funding from Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, who is the majority shareholder.

Sale Sharks left Heywood Road in Sale for Stockport's Edgeley Park in 2003, before moving to Salford's AJ Bell Stadium in 2012.

The club's owner Simon Orange said in 2020 their "long held ambition" was to "return to our home town of Sale".

However it dropped those plans is September 2020 when it made an offer for the AJ Bell Stadium.