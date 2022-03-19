Jersey Bulls suffer dramatic 3-2 Banstead Athletic loss at Adams Park

Last updated on .From the section Football

Adams Park
Adams Park was the first of three UK venues for Jersey Bulls' home games with Springfield Stadium closed

Jersey Bulls suffered back-to-back league defeats for the first time in their history as they dramatically lost 3-2 to Banstead Athletic at Adams Park.

Scott Walker's 15th-minute goal but Banstead ahead at the break before Kieran Lester equalised early in the second half for the islanders.

Walker's 65th-minute penalty made it 2-1 before Jonny Le Quesne equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But Connor Cullen's goal on the break a minute later ensured a visiting win.

The game was played at Wycombe Wanderers' Adams Park with Springfield unavailable due to building work.

Bulls - who had not lost since the opening day of the season - have now been beaten twice in five days after they went down 2-0 at league leaders Walton and Hersham on Tuesday.

They drop to fourth in the Combined Counties Premier South table - they are now eight points of Walton and Hersham with two games in hand.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport