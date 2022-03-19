Last updated on .From the section Football

Adams Park was the first of three UK venues for Jersey Bulls' home games with Springfield Stadium closed

Jersey Bulls suffered back-to-back league defeats for the first time in their history as they dramatically lost 3-2 to Banstead Athletic at Adams Park.

Scott Walker's 15th-minute goal but Banstead ahead at the break before Kieran Lester equalised early in the second half for the islanders.

Walker's 65th-minute penalty made it 2-1 before Jonny Le Quesne equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But Connor Cullen's goal on the break a minute later ensured a visiting win.

The game was played at Wycombe Wanderers' Adams Park with Springfield unavailable due to building work.

Bulls - who had not lost since the opening day of the season - have now been beaten twice in five days after they went down 2-0 at league leaders Walton and Hersham on Tuesday.

They drop to fourth in the Combined Counties Premier South table - they are now eight points of Walton and Hersham with two games in hand.