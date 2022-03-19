Last updated on .From the section Football

Tom Jackson's equaliser was his third goal since re-joining Guernsey FC in late December

Guernsey consolidated 14th place in Isthmian South Central with a 1-1 draw at home to Uxbridge.

Victor Osobu gave Uxbridge a seventh-minute lead as he turned home a cross while Seb Skillen had two efforts to level the scores before the break.

Uxbridge's Juwon Akintunde hit the post shortly after the restart while substitute Will Fazakerley forced a good save with a header after an hour.

Tom Jackson sealed a point as he headed in Liam Mahon's 71st-minute corner.

Uxbridge top scorer Anthony Mendy shot wide two minutes after the equaliser while the visitors went close with a corner soon after.

Ross Allen hit the side netting with an 81st-minute free kick for the Green Lions as neither side could break the deadlock.