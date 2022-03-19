Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Derick Osei Yaw joined Oxford United in 2020 but found league opportunities limited at the club

AFC Wimbledon have signed striker Derick Osei Yaw on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Osei Yaw, 23, has been out of contract since being released by Oxford United last September.

The Frenchman began his career with Toulouse and also played for Ligue 2 clubs Stade Brestois 29 and AS Beziers.

He joined the U's in 2020 and scored three times in 10 appearances for them, and also spent time on loan at Walsall last season.

