Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool on Wednesday

Arsenal are appealing for witnesses after a fan was racially abused during the defeat by Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The club said the supporter had been a victim of racial abuse and "a physical attack on his cultural identity".

Arsenal appealed for those who were "in and around the toilet facilities in blocks 100-101 in the North Bank Upper Tier at half-time" to come forward.

"We will not stand for this kind of behaviour," Arsenal said. external-link

The incident has been reported to the Metropolitan Police.

"Arsenal is a home for everyone and we take all forms of discriminatory abuse and violence extremely seriously," a club statement read.

"We will continue to remain in contact and offer support to our fan who was the victim of this appalling incident."